Copycat Chick-fil-A Polynesian Sauce Recipe

Polynesian sauce is one of Chick-fil-A's popular lineup of sauces for dipping sandwiches, nuggets, and waffle fries. If you're a fan of this sweet and tangy sauce, you'll be glad to know it's fun to recreate it at home. An easy way to do that is to stir some honey and apple cider vinegar into store-bought Catalina salad dressing. While quicker, it doesn't quite touch all the notes of the original.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat Polynesian sauce you can make from scratch. (Well, we don't make the ketchup from scratch, but you can certainly make your own if you want.) The original ingredients include sugar, soybean or canola oil, two kinds of vinegar, tomato paste, and spices, but the manufacturer also throws in less-than-natural ingredients like corn syrup, modified food starch, dextrose, and propylene glycol alginate. Bottalico has chosen simple pantry ingredients that vibe with the original. The beauty of making it this way is that you can customize the sauce according to your unique tastes or dietary needs.

This recipe makes 1 ¼ cups of sauce, which is 20 tablespoons. That's ten generous 2-tablespoon servings. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator and don't double-dip. Just give the sauce a shake or a stir before you use it again. It will last up to two weeks that way, so you'll have a flavorful sauce on hand to complement your meals when you need it.