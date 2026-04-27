Better Than Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Recipe

Taco seasoning is a handy spice mix to keep in the pantry. It's used to season tacos, of course, but it can enhance a range of ingredients and dishes. If you have a go-to brand from the store with a taste you love, that can be a pretty convenient option. However, most commercial versions include additives like fillers and preservatives or other chemicals, the taste can vary, and you don't know how long those ground spices have been sitting on the shelf.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a taco seasoning mix that's better than anything you can buy at the supermarket. The recipe calls for grinding a few of the spices whole before mixing them with the others, and that gives the mix a bolder flavor. You can switch up the ingredients or the ingredient proportions depending on your preferences, including reducing the salt if you're watching your intake. It's also cheaper, especially if you make it in bulk, and saving money can be a great motivator.

Making homemade taco seasoning better than store-bought isn't hard. If you've never tried making your own, you may be surprised at the difference in flavor you can achieve with minimal effort. The few minutes it takes to grind spices and put the mix together won't seem like much compared to the benefits. If you love taco seasoning in just about everything, just mix up a big batch. It will last in the pantry for two years. That checks off the box for convenient as well as delicious.