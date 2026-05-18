This Creamy Boursin And Tomato Pasta Couldn't Be Easier To Make

Boursin cheese is the creamy, decadent soft cheese that makes for a fancy snack or dinner party appetizer all on its own. But you can also take Boursin cheese in many flavorful directions by transforming it into anything from dips to stuffings. You can add Boursin cheese to your breakfast omelet or use it to stuff chicken breasts, for example. And now, you can add pasta sauce to your list of creative uses for Boursin cheese.

Boursin, olive oil, minced garlic, and cherry tomatoes are all you need to make a decadent pasta sauce. Add a full block of Boursin cheese to the center of a deep baking dish, pouring a carton of cherry tomatoes around it. Then drizzle olive oil and sprinkle minced garlic and any seasonings you want over the tomatoes and cheese, using a spoon or spatula to stir the tomatoes for an even coating of oil and aromatics. Bake the dish in the oven for half an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or until the tomatoes are nice and roasted. While the cheese and tomatoes roast, you can add your favorite shape of pasta to a boiling pot to cook until al dente and drain. The Boursin cheese and soft roasted tomatoes will disintegrate into a lusciously creamy sauce with a quick stir, ready to receive the freshly cooked and drained pasta you have standing by. Boursin is slightly tangy and rich, while the roasted tomatoes and garlic bring a sweet, umami-rich flavor to the mix.