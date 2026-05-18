This Creamy Boursin And Tomato Pasta Couldn't Be Easier To Make
Boursin cheese is the creamy, decadent soft cheese that makes for a fancy snack or dinner party appetizer all on its own. But you can also take Boursin cheese in many flavorful directions by transforming it into anything from dips to stuffings. You can add Boursin cheese to your breakfast omelet or use it to stuff chicken breasts, for example. And now, you can add pasta sauce to your list of creative uses for Boursin cheese.
Boursin, olive oil, minced garlic, and cherry tomatoes are all you need to make a decadent pasta sauce. Add a full block of Boursin cheese to the center of a deep baking dish, pouring a carton of cherry tomatoes around it. Then drizzle olive oil and sprinkle minced garlic and any seasonings you want over the tomatoes and cheese, using a spoon or spatula to stir the tomatoes for an even coating of oil and aromatics. Bake the dish in the oven for half an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or until the tomatoes are nice and roasted. While the cheese and tomatoes roast, you can add your favorite shape of pasta to a boiling pot to cook until al dente and drain. The Boursin cheese and soft roasted tomatoes will disintegrate into a lusciously creamy sauce with a quick stir, ready to receive the freshly cooked and drained pasta you have standing by. Boursin is slightly tangy and rich, while the roasted tomatoes and garlic bring a sweet, umami-rich flavor to the mix.
More upgrades for Boursin and tomato pasta
The soft, spreadable Boursin cheese melts into a creamy, rich pasta sauce with balanced acidity from the tomatoes, along with sweet and savory notes that roasting veggies and aromatics impart. But you don't have to stop there. You can upgrade this simple sauce with all types of ingredients, from seasonings to proteins. The simplest way to upgrade this sauce is by switching up Boursin flavors. Flavors like garlic and fine herbs, or rosemary and black garlic, are flavorful enough to save you from adding minced garlic and dried herbs. Of course, you can always turn to your spice cabinet for more flavor. An Italian seasoning blend, garlic powder, and Parmesan cheese are all classic Italian flavors to add to your Boursin and tomato bake. Finish the sauce with lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice or a spoonful of balsamic vinegar to brighten the sauce before
You can also add veggies and proteins to the sauce to make it a veritable one-pot meal. Stir fresh spinach into the sauce when it's hot out of the oven, or add a bag of frozen peas and a jar of roasted red peppers or chopped olives. This creamy, umami-rich sauce would work well with leftover shredded rotisserie chicken. You could even pour the sauce over a chicken Milanese or breaded and baked eggplant to serve over spaghetti. Garnish the Boursin pasta with chopped parsley, toasted pine nuts, and grated Parmesan cheese.