How To Bread And Bake Eggplant Fries For Ultra Crispy Results
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Potatoes aren't the only nightshade that transforms into our favorite deep-fried delicacy. Eggplant fries are lighter, but just as decadent, thanks to a crispy breading and soft, creamy, fleshy interior. Here to guide us to the crispiest breaded and baked eggplant fries is Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef at Hudson VU Rooftop Lounge and Hudson Local. Chef Jones starts with a crucial pre-tip: "Cut eggplant into slices and salt them for at least 20 minutes to draw out moisture." Salting will also draw out bitterness while also helping the breading adhere.
For your dredging station, he recommends a standard dry-wet-dry combination of "flour or cornstarch, dip[ped] in egg or a milk-flour slurry, and coat[ed] in panko breadcrumbs. Adding parmesan or cornmeal to the panko boosts crunch. Let the breaded fries sit briefly before frying so the coating sticks better."
Deep frying and even shallow pan-frying are more common methods for a shatteringly crispy breaded crust and creamy, tender interior. But you can avoid the mess and hassle by turning to the oven instead. "Cook them at 425°F for 20–25 minutes, flipping the fries halfway through," Chef Jones advised. He also recommends swapping a typical baking sheet with a solid, metal bottom for a "wire rack [that] will allow for better airflow and crispness." The oven is a dry cooking method, so if you're worried about a crumbly, sandy crust, Chef Jones recommends lightly spraying the fries with oil beforehand.
More tips for tasty eggplant fries
Chef Jones didn't just give us a useful blueprint for achieving the crispiest texture on eggplant fries without a deep fryer. He also left us with some important tips for seasonings and flavor pairings. "The best way to elevate flavor and texture is to use firm, young eggplants, season your breadcrumb coating with a generous amount of spices, and serve the fries right away to prevent them from getting soggy, alongside a flavorful dipping sauce like tzatziki, garlic yogurt, or a lemon pepper aioli," he suggested.
Choosing the best eggplant is crucial to both the taste and texture of eggplant fries, and a young eggplant is not only uniformly firm to the touch but also has a vibrant color and a green, fresh stem. Older eggplants have larger seeds and mushy spots that translate to a more bitter flavor and tough, unpleasant texture. Just as french fries or mozzarella sticks taste best fresh out of the fryer, eggplant fries will have the best crisp when they're fresh out of the oven.
Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spice blends with paprika, sumac, cumin, and cayenne would bring a smoky, savory, and spicy profile that'll benefit from the cooling tang of yogurt-based sauces like Greek tzatziki and Middle Eastern labneh. You can season your eggplant breading with this herby McCormick Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese to pair with this recipe for lemony garlic aioli.