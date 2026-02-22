For The Most Decadent Omelet, Add A Dollop Of This Popular Cheese To The Center

Few breakfast foods offer quite the same allure as the omelet. Famous chefs from Anthony Bourdain to Jacques Pépin have expressed the deepest regard for this breakfast dish, and for good reason. There are countless variations to choose from, with differing fillings and styles of preparation creating a multitude of options that range from a decent morning meal to a transcendent breakfast delight. However, creating a sublime omelet — one worthy of the greats — doesn't require an exceptional amount of skill or even a particularly careful selection of rare and intriguing fillings. All it takes, as it turns out, is a simple omelet recipe, well executed, with a nice dollop of Boursin in the middle.

If you have never had it before, Boursin is a brand of soft, spreadable cow's milk cheese with a similar texture to a chevre, though with a much milder taste. The mild flavor of the cheese is a perfect vessel for other flavorings to be added, and the brand makes use of it perfectly. The wide varieties of Boursin cheese are flavored with herbs, spices, and alliums, each a unique ready-made version of fromage frais, a common French party dish of flavored fresh cheese. The combination of soft cheese and pungent additions makes it a creamy, salty, melty, flavor bomb that is the ideal cheese for an omelet — and probably the best overall single-ingredient omelet filling.

As for what flavor of Boursin to choose for your omelet, you can let your palate and preferences be the guide. The rosemary and black garlic Boursin may be the best variety overall, but given the versatility of an omelet, you could really use any of them.