The Boursin Cheese Flavor You Should Always Have In Your Kitchen

While a bit of rosemary can elevate dishes, cheese flavored with the shrub can invite a touch of refinement into your kitchen. Combined with the sweet, tangy notes of black garlic, foil-wrapped rosemary and black garlic Boursin cheese makes for a quick inclusion that can turn a mundane meal into something much more magnificent. Unwrapping a Boursin package of cheese brings easy magic into your kitchen without you having to do much in the way of planning or preparation.

This limited edition flavor presents that soft, creamy cheese commonly associated with the Boursin brand, yet the rosemary and black garlic flavor delivers an added punch with the inclusion of the extra flavorful ingredients. Though the package can be quickly opened and placed onto a dish to present to dinner guests as part of a charcuterie platter, the subtle, earthy flavors provide a convenient yet elegant enhancement to a variety of other recipes. After a few experimentations, you may find yourself adding this cheese to your grocery list on the regular. It's one of the many reasons this cheese landed at the top of our list of popular Boursin flavors.