The Boursin Cheese Flavor You Should Always Have In Your Kitchen
While a bit of rosemary can elevate dishes, cheese flavored with the shrub can invite a touch of refinement into your kitchen. Combined with the sweet, tangy notes of black garlic, foil-wrapped rosemary and black garlic Boursin cheese makes for a quick inclusion that can turn a mundane meal into something much more magnificent. Unwrapping a Boursin package of cheese brings easy magic into your kitchen without you having to do much in the way of planning or preparation.
This limited edition flavor presents that soft, creamy cheese commonly associated with the Boursin brand, yet the rosemary and black garlic flavor delivers an added punch with the inclusion of the extra flavorful ingredients. Though the package can be quickly opened and placed onto a dish to present to dinner guests as part of a charcuterie platter, the subtle, earthy flavors provide a convenient yet elegant enhancement to a variety of other recipes. After a few experimentations, you may find yourself adding this cheese to your grocery list on the regular. It's one of the many reasons this cheese landed at the top of our list of popular Boursin flavors.
A new MVP nominee in your kitchen
Whether spooned into a simmering pot of simple mac and cheese or stirred into an easy homemade Alfredo sauce, spreadable rosemary and black garlic cheese is an ingredient that can land as comfortably on a piece of bread eaten hurriedly over the kitchen sink as it can be set onto porcelain dish and placed gently onto a white tablecloth next to delicately poured glasses of wine. Black garlic isn't as intrusive as standard garlic cloves, instead lending a tangy, earthy flavor that can include subtle notes of molasses. When used to flavor cheese and combined with the distinct taste of woodsy rosemary, this flavorful ingredient can instantly inject a delightful burst of creamy, herby expression into your next grilled cheese recipe or upgrade a plate of crackers with little fuss.
Once the rosemary and black garlic cheese is stocked in your kitchen, the options for a quick late-night snack or a meticulously planned spread become layered and more nuanced. A quick drizzle of molasses, honey, or balsamic vinegar can turn this cheese into a sweeter treat, while buttery olive oil and a fast sprinkle of flaky sea salt can deliver the kind of savory palate that is sure to satisfy cravings any time of the day. Better-tasting dishes without much effort? It's a win-win in our book.