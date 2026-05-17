Do This To Your Cheetos For An Easy Party Snack That'll Vanish From The Bowl In Minutes

Cheetos are one of the most popular snacks in America. Who can resist licking that cheesy coating from your fingers after polishing off a bag? We've sampled many different Cheetos flavors, ranging from cheesy to spicy. However, if you're in the mood for a sweeter snack, you can put a decadent twist on a classic bag of the cheesy puffs with the help of some caramel sauce. Following a viral Instagram reel, foodies are coating Cheetos in caramel for a sweet and salty snack you'll soon be making on repeat.

To prepare the candied Cheetos, start by making the caramel out of a blend of butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. After melting the three-ingredient mixture into a thick sauce, stir in some baking soda for a silkier consistency and better color. Then, pour the caramel sauce over a baking sheet full of Cheetos, stirring to coat. Bake for an hour, turning them every so often during the baking process, before taking the Cheetos out and letting them cool into shatteringly crunchy, caramelized puffs.

Considering the hundreds of followers requesting the recipe, we'd say the snack struck a chord, or taste bud, with the general social media public. One Instagram user astutely theorized, "It's like eating cheese popcorn with caramel popcorn I'd assume." Indeed, the recipe is a twist on Chicago Mix, a popular snack that combines cheesy popcorn and caramel corn.