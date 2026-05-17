Do This To Your Cheetos For An Easy Party Snack That'll Vanish From The Bowl In Minutes
Cheetos are one of the most popular snacks in America. Who can resist licking that cheesy coating from your fingers after polishing off a bag? We've sampled many different Cheetos flavors, ranging from cheesy to spicy. However, if you're in the mood for a sweeter snack, you can put a decadent twist on a classic bag of the cheesy puffs with the help of some caramel sauce. Following a viral Instagram reel, foodies are coating Cheetos in caramel for a sweet and salty snack you'll soon be making on repeat.
To prepare the candied Cheetos, start by making the caramel out of a blend of butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. After melting the three-ingredient mixture into a thick sauce, stir in some baking soda for a silkier consistency and better color. Then, pour the caramel sauce over a baking sheet full of Cheetos, stirring to coat. Bake for an hour, turning them every so often during the baking process, before taking the Cheetos out and letting them cool into shatteringly crunchy, caramelized puffs.
Considering the hundreds of followers requesting the recipe, we'd say the snack struck a chord, or taste bud, with the general social media public. One Instagram user astutely theorized, "It's like eating cheese popcorn with caramel popcorn I'd assume." Indeed, the recipe is a twist on Chicago Mix, a popular snack that combines cheesy popcorn and caramel corn.
More tips and flavor combos for caramelized Cheetos
Often excluded from the chip category, Cheetos are a corn-based snack, delivering an earthy savoriness as well as a tangy, salty cheese flavor; it's a duo that would work well with caramelized sweetness. If you've ever enjoyed a cheese plate, you've surely spread a jam or compote over a slice in a testament to how well cheese pairs with sweets.
Another Instagrammer likened the caramelized Cheetos to Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets, which happen to be our favorite Buc-ee's snack of all time. Beaver Nuggets, like Cheetos, are a puffed corn snack coated in caramel that delivers a sweet and savory profile. However, the cheesiness of the Cheetos really complements and contrasts the richness of the caramel for a more balanced flavor.
If you wanted an even greater likeness to the Chicago Mix popcorn snack, you could swap the Cheetos Puffs for Cheetos Jalapeño Cheddar Popcorn. In fact, the spicy element will bring yet another layer of depth to the savory, sweet, and salty trifecta. Of course, Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos are a fan favorite that rival even the original flavor, and they'd be just as great to coat in a buttery, brown sugar caramel. If you're nervous about making caramel from scratch, check out our tips to make the perfect caramel sauce at home.