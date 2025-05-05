The Greatest Cheetos Of Them All, According To Our Taste Test

Cheesy, puffy, and just plain irresistible, Cheetos are among the greats when it comes to snacktime selections. According to the brand's website, Cheetos prides itself on serving up a "snack so unique, it won't fit under any other category." These puffed pieces are made of enriched cornmeal, vegetable oils, and plenty of flavors — both artificial and natural. With so many different varieties now available, Tasting Table did the research and concluded that the Flamin' Hot Crunchy flavor takes the top spot of the all-time best Cheetos snacks.

A fever dream of '90s nostalgia and an ongoing legal battle over its true inventor, Flamin' Hot Cheetos burst onto the scene bringing a taste sensation to the snack world that has only grown in popularity over the years. Hot chips are known to be addictive because of the endorphin release caused by the burning sensation of the hot pepper flavors. If you're going to budget your allowances on one Cheetos product in particular, the Flamin' Hot Crunchy ones are the optimal choice.