The Greatest Cheetos Of Them All, According To Our Taste Test
Cheesy, puffy, and just plain irresistible, Cheetos are among the greats when it comes to snacktime selections. According to the brand's website, Cheetos prides itself on serving up a "snack so unique, it won't fit under any other category." These puffed pieces are made of enriched cornmeal, vegetable oils, and plenty of flavors — both artificial and natural. With so many different varieties now available, Tasting Table did the research and concluded that the Flamin' Hot Crunchy flavor takes the top spot of the all-time best Cheetos snacks.
A fever dream of '90s nostalgia and an ongoing legal battle over its true inventor, Flamin' Hot Cheetos burst onto the scene bringing a taste sensation to the snack world that has only grown in popularity over the years. Hot chips are known to be addictive because of the endorphin release caused by the burning sensation of the hot pepper flavors. If you're going to budget your allowances on one Cheetos product in particular, the Flamin' Hot Crunchy ones are the optimal choice.
What makes Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos the GOAT?
Per Tasting Table's rigorous standards, it was determined that Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos is a snack that delivers exactly what it promises and more. Between a satisfying crunch and the delightful sensory combination of cheesy and spicy flavors, the snacking experience is only complete once one's fingers are covered in a residue lovingly dubbed by the Cheetos brand as "Cheetle®." The level of spice is one that keeps the snacker on their toes without it being too hot to handle. Other reviews consider it a perfect throwback snack to simpler times of rushing between middle or high school classes with a big bag in hand.
Further, these fiery snacks can even help level up your other favorite foods. Try using Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos as a coating to give your next batch of mozzarella sticks a spicy twist. Given the corn content, they're also ideal to crush up and sprinkle on top of your favorite elote recipe. Swap in the hot chips as a crunchy breading for fried chicken cutlets or even mix them into a bowl of creamy cottage cheese to liven it up — there's a good reason this snack is a total classic.