25 Watermelon Recipes For Peak Summer Freshness
Sweet, juicy watermelon is the ultimate summertime treat, bringing an unmatched freshness and vibrance that makes it especially tempting on a hot day. Watermelon season runs from May through September, typically reaching its peak in July and August, so there's plenty of time to enjoy the fruit while it's in its prime. While the crisp, hydrating slices are delicious served alone, this fruit is more than just a warm-weather snack. Watermelon also fits seamlessly into a whole host of other dishes and drinks, whether you're blending up the flesh or combining it with other sweet and savory ingredients.
The delicate sweetness of watermelon pairs beautifully with salty, tangy, and spicy flavors. It's a go-to for adding color and sweetness to cocktails, giving salads a refreshing boost, or offering desserts a bold, fruity edge, and it's wonderfully easy to work with, too. The fruit's high water content means it blends up readily, but watermelon also holds its shape well when heated. Plus, it's great at soaking up flavor-packed dressings and marinades.
To celebrate the start of watermelon season, we've pulled together our favorite recipes that make this versatile fruit the star. These delicious picks come bursting with natural sweetness and summer appeal, and they're sure to leave you feeling refreshed. So, if you're yet to venture beyond snacking and smoothie-making, this colorful lineup is here to help you unlock watermelon's full potential.
1. Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
A classic mojito cocktail is already a delightfully refreshing choice; adding watermelon into the mix introduces an extra layer of sweetness while giving the drink a pleasing bright pink hue. Blending and straining the watermelon flesh ensures a perfectly smooth finish, and the fruit juice fits in beautifully alongside the tangy lime, fresh mint, and boozy rum. Serve it up in a pitcher with extra mint sprigs and lime slices, and your elevated mojito is sure to go down easy on a hot summer day.
Recipe: Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
2. Creamy Frozen Watermelon Cocktail
For a cocktail with a thicker, creamier finish, try freezing the watermelon before it hits the blender. Here, the frozen fruit is blitzed into a deliciously fruity, gin-based sip, where grenadine continues the sweet, pink-hued theme, and peach schnapps brings its aromatic essence. The creaminess comes from coconut milk, which injects a hint of tropical flavor that ties in brilliantly with the mild sweetness of the melon. The resulting drink is wonderfully well-rounded.
3. Watermelon Old Fashioned Drink
The old fashioned cocktail is beloved for its smooth, spirit-forward taste, but if you prefer yours with an extra dose of sweetness, watermelon makes for an excellent add-in. The fruit, which is pureed and strained, packs as much fruity brightness into the drink as possible. The mild, sweet profile of the melon complements the complex, aromatic taste of the Angostura bitters and the smoky depth of the bourbon especially well.
Recipe: Watermelon Old Fashioned Drink
4. Refreshing Watermelon Salsa
Somewhere else that watermelon shines is in a vibrant, tangy salsa. This is a fantastically simple way to bring the best out in those crisp, juicy chunks and create a versatile side dish that'll elevate a wide array of savory mains.
This recipe provides a moreish mix of colors and textures, with bell peppers and cucumbers adding crunch and fresh mint and cilantro brightening things up. Tied together with the zesty tang of lime, this summery medley is ideal for spooning over grilled meats or scooping up with tortilla chips.
Recipe: Refreshing Watermelon Salsa
5. Pickled Watermelon Rind
You might've experimented with pickling cucumbers or onions, but watermelon rind is another must-try for anyone who loves the tangy crunch of pickled fruits and veggies. We're referring to the firm, white section between the pink flesh and green skin here, which has a crisp texture and fairly neutral flavor that make it ideal for soaking up the sweet-tart flavors of the pickling liquid. The pickled rind works wonderfully as a salad topper, a garnish for cocktails, or a refreshing addition to a charcuterie board.
Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind
6. Summery Watermelon Sangria
Just when you thought sangria couldn't get any more summery, watermelon comes along. The juicy fruit amps up the refreshing vibes and tints the drink a rather pleasing shade of pink, creating a sweeter and sunnier profile. And the fruitiness doesn't end with the melon. Sliced peaches and blackberries are also thrown into the mix for an extra burst of sweet-tart deliciousness, which works to balance the crisp acidity of the white wine and vodka.
Recipe: Summery Watermelon Sangria
7. Grilled Watermelon Salad
Grilling watermelon is an amazing way to enhance its natural sweetness and create a more tender, caramelized texture. In this satisfying salad, the grilled chunks make a fitting accompaniment to the leafy greens, fresh herbs, and rich, creamy cotija cheese. It's drizzled with a sticky balsamic glaze and packed with bold, contrasting flavors. It would be an elegant centerpiece for a dinner party or summer barbecue.
Recipe: Grilled Watermelon Salad
8. Watermelon Lime Slushie
It doesn't get much more refreshing than a slushie, and this watermelon-lime version provides the perfect balance of sweetness and tang. It comes together with just five ingredients and offers all of the thick, frosty goodness you'd expect. Maple syrup and coconut water further boost the drink's natural sweetness, and mint continues the cooling vibe, creating a bright, fruity concoction that feels right at home by the pool.
Recipe: Watermelon Lime Slushie
9. Watermelon Lemonade
The citrusy tang of lemon and mellow sweetness of watermelon come together effortlessly in this summery lemonade. Despite being simple enough to prep in just 10 minutes, this drink has an undeniably elegant feel, and it's super easy to dress up with colorful garnishes.
It's crafted with a homemade lemon-mint syrup and features plenty of pureed fruit, making it a thirst-quenching drink that'll delight kids and adults alike. And you could absolutely transform the lemonade into something boozier with a glug of gin or vodka.
Recipe: Watermelon Lemonade
10. Watermelon Granita
Granita is sorbet's frostier cousin, boasting a coarse, icy texture that makes it ultra-refreshing. While this traditional Sicilian dessert comes in many flavors, watermelon granita is a top pick, offering a subtle sweetness and bold hue that makes it a real standout.
The mixture comes together in minutes in a blender, enhanced with the tartness of lemon and a dash of sweet simple syrup. Once frozen, the granita can be served as is or enjoyed the traditional Sicilian way: scooped onto pieces of fluffy brioche bread.
Recipe: Watermelon Granita
11. Watermelon and Feta Tea Sandwiches
As far as fruits go, watermelon is pretty sturdy and easy to slice into neat shapes. This means the fruit is ideal for sandwiching with complementary fillings. These dainty tea sandwiches may sound like an odd concept, but these sophisticated little bites are a fun and flavorful twist on the traditional finger food. The feta's creaminess contrasts the crunch of the cucumber and brightness of the herbs brilliantly, but you could always incorporate other cheeses or cured meats if desired.
12. Watermelon Mint Margarita Mocktail
A margarita can be just as satisfying without the addition of alcohol, especially when there's watermelon in the picture. This fruity blend calls for non-alcoholic tequila, which delivers that smooth, warming hit without the booze. The blended and strained watermelon fits right in, lifting the drink with its refreshing sweetness and complementing the cooling mint syrup and fresh lime no end. Served ice cold, it'll certainly hit the spot on a warm summer evening.
13. Vegan Watermelon Tuna Bowl
Watermelon takes on a surprisingly meaty texture when oven-baked, and in these striking poke-style bowls, it serves as a hearty, flavor-packed replacement for tuna. Marinating the cooked watermelon chunks in an umami-rich soy, garlic, and ginger mixture injects heaps of savory depth, making the fruit the star of the bowl. But the supporting cast of vibrant veggies and fluffy rice is just as essential, adding color and texture, and making every bite more rounded.
Recipe: Vegan Watermelon Tuna Bowl
14. Tropical Watermelon Fruit Salad
This is not your average fruit salad. This gourmet-style take on the classic is nothing short of impressive, and there's even the option to serve it inside a hand-carved watermelon shark head.
We make full use of the fruit here, dicing up the flesh and pickling the rind before building on this sweet and tangy base with fresh mango and kiwi. There's saltiness and spice, too, from a sprinkling of Aleppo pepper and sumac salt, while nuts and coconut flakes bring an irresistible crunch that makes the salad feel decidedly elevated.
Recipe: Tropical Watermelon Fruit Salad
15. Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
This agua fresca is a favorite for pairing with Mexican-inspired dishes, and it's as fuss-free as it is refreshing. This version requires nothing more than fresh watermelon and lime juice, which of course are natural partners thanks to their contrasting flavor profiles.
After it's blended and strained, it takes on a juice-like consistency that keeps things light and easy to sip. Serving over ice is recommended, and you can absolutely add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness of the fruit.
Recipe: Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
16. Frozen Watermelon Mezcal Margarita
This pretty pink frozen margarita pairs fresh watermelon with smooth mezcal and tangy lime for a tempting hit of smoky-sweet complexity. With its crunchy salt rim and frothy top, this sip certainly looks the part, and the mint and watermelon garnishes really level things up. It's an ideal addition to your drinks menu if you're entertaining guests, being equally well suited to cocktail parties or relaxed summer barbecues.
17. Mint and Melon Fruit Salad
Watermelon and mint are a match made in heaven. The colorful medley features not one, but three types of melon, and we amp up the visual appeal by scooping the vibrant flesh into pleasing little balls. Blueberries add pops of sweet-tart goodness, and a sweet, citrusy dressing ties everything together, yielding a light dessert or side dish that's bursting with juiciness and cooling flavor. It'll pair just as well with grilled proteins or savory brunch dishes as it will with sweet treats like brownies or cheesecake.
Recipe: Mint and Melon Fruit Salad
18. Refreshing Watermelon Curd
Lemon curd is great, but if you're after something sweet and seasonal, watermelon works just as well as the base of the luscious, fruity spread. Much like the citrusy version, this one gets its richness from egg yolks and butter, which create a silky-smooth texture while enhancing the watermelon's delicate sweetness. The curd tastes great spread on toast, drizzled over ice cream, or even dolloped into cakes and pastries for a burst of summertime flavor.
Recipe: Refreshing Watermelon Curd
19. Homemade Watermelon Sorbet
Another fantastic way to lean into watermelon's naturally refreshing qualities is transforming it into a frosty watermelon sorbet. This frozen treat is wonderfully easy to whip up in a high-speed blender, and there's no refined sugar in sight. The sorbet gets its sweetness from a splash of maple syrup and banana, which also lends it a delightful creaminess. Try serving it with some crisp, buttery cookies on the side, or perhaps with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil over the top for a sophisticated twist.
Recipe: Homemade Watermelon Sorbet
20. Refreshing Watermelon Salad
This easy watermelon salad is packed with creaminess, juiciness, and bright, herbaceous flavor, making it a must-have at any summer gathering. Feta serves as a rich, salty counterpart to the sweet fruit and crunchy cucumber, and chopped mint ensures a refreshing finish. Dressed with a tangy lemon, honey, and balsamic vinaigrette, it's a beautifully balanced dish that complements everything from seafood and grilled meats to hearty potato dishes and roasted veggies. Plus, the dressing is perfect for mopping up with a hunk of warm, crusty bread.
Recipe: Refreshing Watermelon Salad
21. Frozen Watermelon-Ginger Margarita
This icy watermelon margarita gets a warming twist with the addition of ginger beer. The sweet and spicy mixer not only adds flavor, but also introduces a welcomed lightness with its lively fizz. Alongside the smoky mezcal and zesty lime, the ginger beer brings an extra element of complexity to the blended watermelon base, turning the frozen sip into something that feels a little more refined. It's a party-ready cocktail that's bold, refreshing, and guaranteed to impress your guests.
22. Easy Vodka Spiked Watermelon
Basic watermelon slices get a boozy upgrade in this easy two-ingredient recipe. Here, we turn the fruit into an alcoholic, grown-up treat with the help of a bottle of vodka. It's an incredibly simple approach, with the bottle plugged directly into the fruit and left to infuse overnight. Once sliced into chunky wedges, the melon makes for an impressive addition to a party spread. Just make sure to warn your guests about the hidden kick before they take a bite!
Recipe: Easy Vodka Spiked Watermelon
23. DIY Watermelon Pineapple Swirl Dole Whip
Disney's Dole Whip has long been a firm favorite among visitors to the parks. This frozen treat is loved for its creamy consistency and bright, fruity flavor, and it's also remarkably easy to recreate from the comfort of your own kitchen.
This recipe involves creating two flavors — one spiked with pineapple and one with watermelon. Piping the two together in decadent swirls creates a gorgeous two-tone effect and the perfect balance of sweetness and tang in every spoonful.
24. Refreshing Watermelon Pie
This 10-minute watermelon pie is a low-effort, crowd-pleasing dessert that requires no baking, so it's a great one to make ahead if you've got a special occasion coming up. Watermelon gelatin and fresh watermelon chunks provide heaps of sweet, juicy flavor, while whipped topping brings an irresistible creaminess. Layered atop a buttery graham cracker crust, the filling sets to a mousse-like consistency that's light yet indulgent. Try serving up each slice with extra chunks of fresh watermelon on the side.
Recipe: Refreshing Watermelon Pie
25. Deconstructed Watermelon Gazpacho Salad
This deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad delivers elegance and bold flavor in equal measure. It's loaded with fresh, crunchy salad veggies like cucumber and tomato, as well as aromatic herbs and fiery jalapeño. The sweet watermelon serves as a refreshing contrast to the other savory ingredients, and the tangy lime vinaigrette ties everything together. This one is the ultimate shareable centerpiece, and it'll certainly bring some color to your plate.
Recipe: Deconstructed Watermelon Gazpacho Salad
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