These 5 Easy Tweaks Make Wendy's Baconator Taste More Premium

Wendy's Baconator has found its place in the pantheon of legendary fast food burgers alongside the Big Mac and the Whopper. Created in 2007, this burger was a Hail Mary move by the chain when the company was facing some serious setbacks. It paid off big time: Wendy's sold around 68 million Baconators in the burger's first year.

Riding a wave of baconmania, the Baconator became a hit and remains popular today. The company refers to the Baconator (alongside the Frosty and chicken nuggets) as a fan favorite in its investor relations reports. You can find hundreds of Baconator copycat recipes online, speaking to that popularity and how much people want to recreate those flavors on their own. You can even find forums where fans debate whether the Big Mac or Whopper is better, and someone answers by proclaiming Baconator as the best.

However, there's no burger so tasty it can't be improved. When we ranked Wendy's burgers, for example, the Baconator fell in the middle of the pack due to some inconsistencies and over-reliance on mayo, and many negative reviews point out that it lacks balance. With this in mind, we have some ways to take a Baconator to the next level for a more premium burger experience.