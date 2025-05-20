The Hail Mary Sandwich That Helped Revive The Wendy's Brand

Wendy's (and its genial founder Dave Thomas) was responsible for several firsts in the fast food industry. The first "pick-up window," the first spicy chicken sandwich, and that famous "Where's the Beef" commercial in the 1980s that brutally took down competitors McDonald's and Burger King all come to mind. Wendy's introduced its first bacon cheeseburger in 1982, but for the next couple of decades, fitness and dietary fads put the beloved sizzling pork strips out of favor. But some time in 2000, the National Pork Board urged upscale restaurants and fast-food restaurants to devise the best bacon recipes that marketed bacon as the ultimate flavor enhancer. Suddenly, bacon became a condiment third to only salt and pepper, and it wasn't long before the Baconator was born.

After the failure of a number of fast food menu items, compounded by founder Thomas's death in 2002, Wendy's suffered a series of financial and marketing setbacks in the mid-2000s. Without Thomas, management was lost; the chain was no longer considered as innovative as it had once been. But in 2006, the recently installed chief executive, Kerrii Anderson, launched a back-to-basics turnaround plan that would invigorate Wendy's flailing sales. Motivated by the bacon mania, Wendy's created a monster sandwich, the Baconator — a double cheeseburger with six strips of bacon.

The sandwich launched nationwide in 2007, and it caught the fast-food industry by surprise. By marketing to men between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, Wendy's sold over 68 million Baconators in the first year — and many more since.