Put Fries On Your Sandwich To Soak Up More Flavor In Each Bite

You've probably put potato chips between two slices of bread and your favorite filling at some point in your life — but that's not the only potato in town that can transform your favorite meal. If you love sandwiches and you love french fries, you should consider putting these two bad boys together to create a bite that is savory, crunchy, and delish. Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh put this concept on the map with their famed pastrami sandwich piled high with cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes, and fries; however, other homemade sandwiches could benefit from a layer of fries nestled between some of your favorite meats, cheeses, veggies, and spreads.

The beauty of anything that's potato-based is it will fill you up and satiate your hunger in a way few other ingredients can. If you are feeling sheepish about this addition, start with a club sandwich. Filled with turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, they are often served with shoestring fries; but there's no reason you shouldn't give this towering sandwich another tier so you can taste the fries' salty, crunchy, and soft goodness right alongside the other ingredients. Place them right next to the spread of choice to enhance your overall eating experience.