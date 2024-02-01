Put Fries On Your Sandwich To Soak Up More Flavor In Each Bite
You've probably put potato chips between two slices of bread and your favorite filling at some point in your life — but that's not the only potato in town that can transform your favorite meal. If you love sandwiches and you love french fries, you should consider putting these two bad boys together to create a bite that is savory, crunchy, and delish. Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh put this concept on the map with their famed pastrami sandwich piled high with cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes, and fries; however, other homemade sandwiches could benefit from a layer of fries nestled between some of your favorite meats, cheeses, veggies, and spreads.
The beauty of anything that's potato-based is it will fill you up and satiate your hunger in a way few other ingredients can. If you are feeling sheepish about this addition, start with a club sandwich. Filled with turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, they are often served with shoestring fries; but there's no reason you shouldn't give this towering sandwich another tier so you can taste the fries' salty, crunchy, and soft goodness right alongside the other ingredients. Place them right next to the spread of choice to enhance your overall eating experience.
Get saucy
If you are feeling adventurous, add your fries to your next sloppy Joe. The french fries will absorb the juices from the tomato-y and beefy filling, giving this run-of-the-mill, no-fuss dinner a complete makeover. Of course, the advantage to adding fries to any sandwich is that it streamlines this meal, making it easy to eat on the go; but, every sandwich doesn't have to contain fatty meats for french fries to be an appropriate addition. The next time you are making a grilled cheese with tomato, a handful of fries will convert this favorite go-to into a hearty, satisfying meal. Or add it to your favorite veggie stuffed pita.
When it comes to the type of spread you use on your sandwich, don't be afraid to think outside the box. A traditional dollop of ranch dressing or a drizzle of Chick-fil-A sauce definitely pairs well on a sandwich with fries, but a smear or more of guacamole on a chicken sandwich with fries or chimichurri sauce can work as well. The olive oil, parsley, green onions, garlic, white vinegar, salt, and pepper against your fries, along with grilled steak on a hoagie roll will make your taste buds sing.