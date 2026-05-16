12 Iconic Florida Seafood Dishes

While northerners battle over which area makes the best clam chowder and whether it should be tomato or cream based, Floridians are on the hunt for iconic seafood dishes you'll typically only find on the peninsula, such as conch fritters, fried gator bites, and grouper sandwiches. Along the East Coast, there are various seafood options, but what makes a seafood dish iconic for a particular state or area is typically high-quality, locally caught fish prepared in a unique, regional way.

Florida's seafood scene extends deep beyond the coasts and into its fresh waterways. While the Atlantic and Gulf supply shrimp, snapper, and stone crab, the state's legendary swamps and marshes deliver wild frog legs from the Everglades and wild-caught and farmed gator meat. Then there are the oyster-rich bays in the panhandle where 90% of the state's oysters once came from. With 1,350 miles of coastline, Florida gets quite the pick of seafood, though only 5% of Florida's aquaculture is edible. With that in mind, there are a number of iconic seafood dishes worthy of highlighting throughout the state.