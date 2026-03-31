The Iconic Oysters You Need To Try When Visiting Florida

So much of Florida's culinary landscape derives from its geography. The coastline — stretching endlessly and ever-cerulean — is where you will find some of its best hidden gems, like Apalachicola oysters. Native to Apalachicola Bay in the Florida Panhandle, Apalachicola oysters have been sold locally and exported since the 1800s. Centuries after centuries, they have become deeply embedded in the region's historic and economic developments. Prized both for rarity and quality, they are undoubtedly one of the most iconic Florida foods you need to try.

At one point, Apalachicola oysters accounted for 90% of Florida's oyster harvest. Unfortunately, due to environmental degradation and the Tri-State Water War legal battles, their market numbers have declined sharply since the 2010s. In fact, Florida stopped harvesting Apalachicola oysters between 2020 and 2025 in an effort to rehabilitate the Bay's oyster reefs. Since then, they have been mainly sourced from aquaculture farms. But now that the ban is lifted, Apalachicola oysters are back on the Florida seafood market — albeit still in limited quantity.

No less impressive, Apalachicola oysters have a distinctively robust taste, balanced out by a mellow brininess, which makes for a memorable eating experience every time. Just as enticing is the texture, which is often described as meatier and plumper than your average oyster. Should you ever find yourself driving down this Sunshine State, don't miss out on this sought-after delicacy.