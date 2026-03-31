The Iconic Oysters You Need To Try When Visiting Florida
So much of Florida's culinary landscape derives from its geography. The coastline — stretching endlessly and ever-cerulean — is where you will find some of its best hidden gems, like Apalachicola oysters. Native to Apalachicola Bay in the Florida Panhandle, Apalachicola oysters have been sold locally and exported since the 1800s. Centuries after centuries, they have become deeply embedded in the region's historic and economic developments. Prized both for rarity and quality, they are undoubtedly one of the most iconic Florida foods you need to try.
At one point, Apalachicola oysters accounted for 90% of Florida's oyster harvest. Unfortunately, due to environmental degradation and the Tri-State Water War legal battles, their market numbers have declined sharply since the 2010s. In fact, Florida stopped harvesting Apalachicola oysters between 2020 and 2025 in an effort to rehabilitate the Bay's oyster reefs. Since then, they have been mainly sourced from aquaculture farms. But now that the ban is lifted, Apalachicola oysters are back on the Florida seafood market — albeit still in limited quantity.
No less impressive, Apalachicola oysters have a distinctively robust taste, balanced out by a mellow brininess, which makes for a memorable eating experience every time. Just as enticing is the texture, which is often described as meatier and plumper than your average oyster. Should you ever find yourself driving down this Sunshine State, don't miss out on this sought-after delicacy.
Some of the best places to find Apalachicola oysters when you're in Florida
Upon their long-awaited return, Apalachicola oysters have widely popped up on Florida's culinary map once again. At local seafood markets such as Southern Seafood and Mineral Springs Seafood, they range from about $65 to $75 for a 30 pound box. For true aficionados — or perhaps just joy-seekers — oyster festivals are another terrific destination to enjoy these delicacies, one filled with live music, waterfront delight, and of course, an abundance of oysters. There are quite a few across Florida, but in search of locally-harvested Apalachicola oysters, Riverpalooza, hosted in Apalachicola Bay itself, is the place to be.
If you want the most authentic batch of Apalachicola oysters, it's always worth making the trip down to Apalachicola Bay. It is, after all, Florida's Oyster Capital. Here, you will find some of the best oyster bars in the U.S, such as The Station Raw Bar. They serve this delicacy in simple, traditional forms, like chilled raw and deep-fried, but also creatively, baked with cheese, and even stuff it into a po'boy sandwich. Additionally, there are restaurants and diners where you can spend a whole afternoon immersed in an array of locally-sourced Apalachicola oyster dishes — from fried oysters stacked in baskets and Rockefeller to hearty platters served alongside cold beers.