The Iconic Florida Fish Sandwich That's Served With The Tail Still Attached

As you might expect, anyone hankering for a superlative pan con minuta should head to Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. While the sandwich can be found at many eateries, numerous critics have praised La Camaronera Seafood Joint & Fish Market as the place to go for the sandwich. A local institution for over 40 years and owned by two Cuban brothers and former fishermen, the restaurant features pan con minuta that one Yelp user described as, "... the kind of sandwich that makes Instagrammers squeamish but real Miamians nod with respect."

If you cannot make it to Miami, preparing your own pan con minuta isn't hard, provided you abide by a few precautions. First, try to find the highest quality red snapper you can — mislabeling is a frequent problem when buying red snapper, so make sure you're not accidentally buying some other kind of white fish. Next, Cuban bread rolls are a must — if you're making them from scratch, remember that lard is the key to authentic Cuban bread. The fish itself can be seasoned with salt and garlic powder before being breaded and fried. You may wish to experiment with bolder flavors, but for some, the simplicity of pan con minuta is part of its appeal.

Finally, make sure your tartar sauce is worthy of your sandwich. Store-bought brands of tartar sauce can vary dramatically in quality, so it really is worth the relatively minimal effort to mix up a fresh and delectably piquant batch yourself from mayonnaise, lemon juice, pickled gherkins, capers, and fresh herbs — and if you have any left over, what better excuse to return to your local fish market?