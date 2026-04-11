The 15 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants Across Florida

Florida is full of one-off eateries, whether it's a fish shack, a dine-in restaurant, or a coffee shop. It's something residents love about the peninsula — you can find everything from national chains to holes-in-the-wall. From local seafood like stone crabs and Gulf shrimp, and delicacies such as gator and frog legs, to restaurants serving the best ribeye and Cuban coffee spots pouring authentic cortaditos, Florida really does have it all.

There's no shortage of hidden gems, and this list includes just some of those deserving entries. Florida encourages small businesses, and it shows with all the independent restaurants lining main roads and side streets. I've visited a few Florida holes-in-the-wall that have delivered some of the best food I've ever had. Governor Ron DeSantis also enjoys under-the-radar spots, taking time to highlight some of them, while Guy Fieri has also put his triple-D stamp of approval on a few. So pull up your chair for fresh fish, redneck gourmet, massive burgers, or a cocktail and old-school movie on your way through Florida.