The 15 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants Across Florida
Florida is full of one-off eateries, whether it's a fish shack, a dine-in restaurant, or a coffee shop. It's something residents love about the peninsula — you can find everything from national chains to holes-in-the-wall. From local seafood like stone crabs and Gulf shrimp, and delicacies such as gator and frog legs, to restaurants serving the best ribeye and Cuban coffee spots pouring authentic cortaditos, Florida really does have it all.
There's no shortage of hidden gems, and this list includes just some of those deserving entries. Florida encourages small businesses, and it shows with all the independent restaurants lining main roads and side streets. I've visited a few Florida holes-in-the-wall that have delivered some of the best food I've ever had. Governor Ron DeSantis also enjoys under-the-radar spots, taking time to highlight some of them, while Guy Fieri has also put his triple-D stamp of approval on a few. So pull up your chair for fresh fish, redneck gourmet, massive burgers, or a cocktail and old-school movie on your way through Florida.
Star Fish Company: Cortez
Star Fish Company in Cortez is one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Florida. Loved by locals and tourists, customers consider it a top-rated place to enjoy the freshest caught seafood. The front of the restaurant doesn't give hints to what's behind it. As the saying goes: Business in the front, party in the back. Dining is out on the dock — which is out back — where you can breathe in the view of Sarasota Bay while munching on royal red shrimp, middleneck clams, or oysters caught from the waters of Cortez Village.
Star Fish began as a wholesaler in the 1920s, adding a fish market and then a dockside restaurant to offer customers right-from-the-boat, fresh-cooked seafood. Customers rave about blackened grouper, cheesy grits, and stone crab chowder. And true to Florida seafood cuisine, you can find conch fritters, mullet, and pompano.
(941) 794-1243
12306 46th Ave, W Cortez, FL 34215
Red Wing Restaurant: Groveland
For the adventurous eater, Red Wing Restaurant in Groveland is a find, though you might drive by without a second glance (ask me how I know). The exterior is more like an unadorned house than a restaurant serving various game, a cuisine lovingly termed redneck gourmet. I've driven by it a few times before stopping in after a hurricane evacuation. One customer loved its quaint setting, citing excellent food and service, advising not to underestimate the location. They're right — it's small, homey, laid back, and has an old-country style theme with wild nature lighting up the inside, complete with retro stools that reminded me of my grandparents' house.
Red Wing was featured on the award-winning TV series "How to Do Florida," where the host, Chad Crawford, declared, "This place does protein right." That's pretty accurate since it serves up to 11 different game foods, including gator, frog legs, elk, venison, duck, rabbit, and quail. I ordered gator, which was cooked perfectly and even came with its head, which can be either super cool or disturbing. I wasn't sure what to make of it, but the decor includes animal heads on the walls, so it certainly wasn't surprising.
(352) 429-2997
12500 State Rd 33, Groveland, FL 34736
Kathi's Krab Shack: Steinhatchee
For a coastal Florida experience with fresh local seafood and good service with historical roots, Kathi's Krab Shack in Steinhatchee is a fun, upbeat place to sit back, relax, and dig into some amazing Gulf shellfish, like stone crab, Apalachicola Bay oysters, crab, and shrimp. In the video series "Diners, Drive-Ins, & DeSantis," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appreciated the "really old Florida" character and culture while thoroughly enjoying a huge stone crab he called "unbelievable."
Kathi's started in 1973 as a family business of commercial crabbers and now serves fresh local oysters, Gulf shrimp, stone crab, local tuna, red snapper, and grouper. Yelp reviewers have claimed this shack as "one of the best restaurants in Steinhatchee," while others raved about the oysters, mullet fish dip, flounder, and ribeye (for non-seafood fans). You might even see the owner passing out samples of steak. There's outside dining with live music for a vacation-like experience, and if you want something quieter, there's indoor seating as well.
(352) 498-0605
202 15th Street E, Steinhatchee, FL 32359
Gigglewaters: Safety Harbor
Referring to a 1920s term for ordering an alcoholic beverage (a giggle water), Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor is known for its takes on the old fashioned, such as The 1919. But it's not just classic cocktails bringing people to Gigglewaters' doors; the behemoth burger made with wagyu beef, The Commissioner, was featured on "Man v. Food" with Casey Webb. It's covered in Gouda cheese, topped with bacon, sugar waffles, bourbon bacon chunks, and onion tanglers, and then drizzled with cookie butter. It's salty, sweet, and savory, and customers raved about it.
The Coward Robert Ford – a fried chicken sandwich with pimento cheese — has customers talking as well. "Chicken was crispy and the gooey melted pimento cheese was a perfect complement. It was absolutely one of my top three chicken sandwiches that I've ever had," noted one customer. With amazing food, one-of-a-kind cocktails, and an atmosphere with a speakeasy vibe, you may not notice there's s a movie theater in the back where you can munch on your extravagant grilled cheese while watching an old-school movie like "Die Hard" or "Thelma and Louise."
(727) 669-7077
737 Main St, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Gator Cove: Homosassa
Gator Cove in Homosassa was recommended to me for great fried gator bites. So naturally, I went there. But it's easy to miss because it's attached to the back of a Rodeway Inn using the same entrance. It almost seems like you shouldn't go there if you aren't staying at the hotel, but it's open to anyone. It's a tiny dive, but the food is hot and cooked fresh, and I still think about those gator bites (lightly crispy, not overly breaded, tasty, tender meat). My friend really enjoyed his cheeseburger (other customers loved the burgers as well), and portions were generous.
The inside may be small, but you can sit outside at a tiki hut table near the hotel's pool, which is also dog-friendly. When we were there, it was a Friday night and fairly loud, like a sports bar. It was also quite busy, and to-go orders were lined up, but service was quick and friendly. It also seemed like a local hangout where everyone knew each other. Indeed, it's a local favorite for wings, shrimp, fish and chips, and meat loaf (yep, meat loaf).
(352) 628-0149
4076 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 3446
Yoder's Amish Restaurant: Sarasota
Nestled in an Amish Village in Sarasota, Yoder's feels like stepping back in time. Its unassuming décor notes its homey vibe, which is what the food is: Grandma's Southern home cooking. It's best known for its pies: simple, fresh, and generous. This is a local favorite — Yoder's sells 6,000 pies at Thanksgiving alone. Opening in 1975, Yoder's remains a family-run business using homemade recipes, sourcing fresh-never-frozen chicken, and using fresh local fruit for its popular pies.
As seen on Ron DeSantis' series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, & DeSantis," Yoder's is loved for its scratch-made, Amish-style meals with a menu that includes Southern entrees. But it's the pies everyone talks about, especially its best-selling peanut butter cream. Highlighted by Adam Richman on "Man v. Food", it's described as homemade vanilla pudding sandwiched between layers of chunky peanut butter and powdered sugar crumble, topped with a mountain of fresh whipped cream, and finally dusted with more peanut-y crumble. Customers have described it as the best pie they've ever had.
(941) 955-7771
3434 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239
Southport Raw Bar: Ft. Lauderdale
For by-the-sea dining, Southport Raw Bar in Ft. Lauderdale is, as one Redditor stated, "about as unpretentious as you can get." But when you want a good drink with an ocean view, it's the place to go, especially if you like an early happy hour — it starts at 3 p.m. While the location may not seem like much, it embodies the Florida vibe of dining on what was once swimming in the waters you're gazing at (check out the daily seafood specials).
Perhaps best known for its creamy clam chowder, Southport also serves conch fritters (a Florida must-have) that include roasted corn, peppers, and plenty of conch. According to the owner, Buddy Sherman, employees were tasked to create a hit recipe to draw people in (and it worked). Southport is described by Michelle Bernstein, James Beard Award-Winning chef and host of "Check, Please! South Florida," as "a night filled with dancing, singing, eating delicious conch fritters and clam chowder and drinking great cocktails."
(954) 525-2526
1536 Cordova Rd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Rooster: Naples
Tucked away in a Naples strip mall, The Rooster fits the literal definition of hole-in-the-wall. But you don't need much space to make a great breakfast or lunch. The Rooster offers dishes like eggs Benedict, smoked pulled pork, and grits. But the Texas Ruben is a customer favorite — made with sliced brisket, jalapeño coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and heat cheese, all sandwiched between two slices of marbled rye. This tiny find is loved by locals and was showcased on "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," with Guy Fieri. The episode highlighted hot and crunchy grouper breaded in cornflakes, seasoned with ginger and chili, and served with pineapple farro and mango chutney — as well as the Texas Ruben.
The Rooster is throwing together food combinations (all scratch-made) not seen on typical breakfast menus, like blue crab Benedict, peach brulee french toast, and shrimp chilaquiles. Though parking is tight and indoor seating is limited, customers have said it's worth the wait. Plus, there's outdoor seating.
(239) 228-5973
600 Goodlette Rd N Ste 101, Naples, FL 34102
Florida Cracker Kitchen: Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen in Brooksville is a country-style restaurant I've driven by numerous times, never giving it much thought, though, since it has a busy exterior. But one day, I swung in for an impromptu bite to eat. The inside is full of personality, like an old Southern country kitchen with tall wooden booths, giving the vibe that time stood still at one point in the past. The restaurant makes scratch-made Southern foods like Apalachicola Po'Boys, Okeechobee gumbo, and catfish fry. I ordered a simple ham and cheese omelet, and it was very good — it tasted fresh with simple ingredients.
But the cozy atmosphere did somehow make my coffee taste better. And as one customer said, "I don't think a restaurant can get more Florida ... The decor is an old Florida classic." It certainly seems like a local favorite. Customers have thoroughly enjoyed shrimp and grits and raved about homemade tomato bacon gravy. And others recommended the cinnamon roll.
Dining tip: It's a cash-only establishment. But for your convenience, there's an ATM.
(352) 754-8787
966 East Jefferson St, Brooksville, FL 34601
Arco Iris Cafe: Tampa
Arco Iris Cafe in Tampa is where locals go when they want authentic Cuban cuisine. Loved for its bistec empanizado and mamey shakes, this is one of Florida's nondescript, stand-alone restaurants that you wouldn't think to stop at based on looks alone. But inside awaits Cuban dishes like picadillo with moro rice, ropa vieja, Cuban sandwiches, and tostones. This local favorite was highlighted on Ron DeSantis' series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, & DeSantis." Beginning with Cuban coffee, the governor sampled a variety of dishes, including roast pork, which he enjoyed.
Having opened in the 1980s, Arco Iris Cafe stands out to customers as the best Cuban food restaurant in Florida. One customer remarked about its true homey vibe and how the beef stew transported them right back to their family. And one patron said the desserts were well worth it, too.
(813) 872-8306
4001 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
S.S. Wreck & Galley Grill: Marathon
Voted Best of Marathon by customers, the key lime pie at S.S. Wreck & Galley Grill brings people in, but conch fritters are the best seller that keeps them coming back. Since 1999, food has been made fresh in-house, serving diners everything from Louisiana gator bites and local-smoked fish dip to fresh-caught fish like mahi or snapper, frog legs, Cajun salmon, and churrasco steak.
The building is nestled in the trees with a straw hut roof, making it blend into its surroundings. One customer warned that you could easily miss it. But it has a casual atmosphere with Florida's typical open-air concept. The fan-favorite, which Ron DeSantis gave a 10 out of 10 to, is tuna poke nachos — a layer of wonton chips, topped with tuna and fresh mango-apple salsa, plus seaweed salad with cucumber wasabi and eel sauce, and seasoned with fresh ginger and green onions. Whatever you do, don't forget the pie. "The Key lime pie here is the best we have ever had ... We would go here just for the pie ... it's that good," noted one customer. And another claimed it's the best in the U.S.
(305) 517-6484
58835 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050
Buccan Sandwich Shop: Palm Beach and West Palm Beach
A favorite among locals and tourists, this sandwich shop doesn't serve your classic sandwich fare. Chef Clay Conley is a James Beard nominee who co-created and cooked dinner at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in February 2026. Buccan was also highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins, & DeSantis," where Ron DeSantis claimed the beef carpaccio sandwich to be No. 1 in all of Florida. His daughter gave it a thumbs up, too.
Buccan is actually a restaurant, and the sandwich shop is run out of a window in the back kitchen. But don't let that fool you; customers (including the governor) claim you won't be disappointed. And though it may seem on the costlier side, sandwich lovers said it's easily worth the price. Aside from beef carpaccio, the steak bomb (made with prime beef) and short rib empanadas are also recommended.
Multiple locations
Taqueria El Asador: Pensacola
Taqueria El Asador in Pensacola serves the most authentic tacos and Mexican food in Florida, according to customers. And where else would you find the best taco in Florida? Behind a Shell gas station, of course. It's simple, fresh food that focuses on meat like asada, chorizo, and beef tongue in various style dishes like tacos, burritos, and tostadas. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the top 47 best taco joints in America, this well-loved eatery has sparked an online debate about its orange, green, and red salsas, which are served with dishes. One fan called the orange sauce "the nectar of Dios (God)."
According to Taqueria El Asador, the chilis are handpicked, and the salsas are made at home. Though the company won't divulge its secret recipe, that hasn't stopped customers from wanting to know what's in it. And since they don't know, they at least want it bottled. There is speculation, however – you can score a bottle at the window or possibly get one filled (for what price, we don't know). But with $1 tortillas and $2 sides, fans may be willing to pay a pretty penny for divine salsa.
(850) 696-3232
7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514
Pudgee's Eatery & Market: Floral City
Pudgee's in Floral City is known for its fresh, quality food served in generous portions that leave a customer full and satisfied ... and perhaps a little pudgy. Considered a small-town find highlighted on local Channel 8's "Gems of Tampa Bay" with Brianda Villegas, Pudgee's is showcased for its massive burgers, such as the Mac Daddy, which is 1 ½ pounds of burger meat made with cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, and a homemade special sauce (it's also available as a ½- or 1-pound burger). And you can always add bacon (for a small fee).
The outside of this eatery has Old West charm, but it only opened in 2001. Owners Hans Klenke and Suzanne Mumaw wanted a neighborhood roadside spot that serves great burgers, hot dogs, and fries, and chose a rustic building as its location. There's even space to park your horse. The inside is equally as rustic and charming as the exterior, adding character to the insane portions, like the Indiana pork tenderloin that's as big as the plate or foot-long hot dogs.
(352) 344-3773
8435 E Rosko Ct, Floral City, FL 34436
Tom's Chicken Shack, Bartow
Since 1982, Tom's Chicken Shack in Bartow has been serving what Ron DeSantis has declared as "the best chicken around." Locals have been eating at Tom's for generations, loving the crispy fried chicken that's made with fresh bone-in poultry. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has been eating here since the '90s. "If you want to be elected in Polk County and you don't come here, you can't be elected," he joked on the series, "Diners, Drive-Ins & DeSantis," when the governor was featuring Tom's. "This is where everybody comes," he said.
The menu is simple fried food, including chicken nuggets, which DeSantis really enjoyed, fish and shrimp, and gizzards and livers that customers raved about, expressing it's the whole reason they go there. From hot wings to hush puppies, Tom's Chicken is a local favorite, but chicken is definitely the star, though customers rated the fried fish just as good.
(863) 533-6268
901 E Main St, Bartow, FL 33830
Methodology
Holes-in-the-wall are considered small, out of the way, or unpretentious. I chose spots that are local favorites, highlighted by expert foodies, notable chefs, or the governor, plus a few I've eaten at myself.
Not every hole-in-the-wall restaurant does everything right — some excel with ingredients (local caught seafood), others boast the best burger, appetizer, or pie, and some welcome you like family (except you have to pay) with amazing service. But each has something to highlight, making it worth the trip.