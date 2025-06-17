What Makes Cuban Coffee Different?

While some folks drink coffee for the caffeine, others gravitate toward it for pleasure. Cuban coffee is different from the traditional cup you might order at your corner coffee spot — it's a whole experience, not just a good cup of joe to wake you up in the morning. It's reminiscent of Italian espresso or French café and is equally as rich and intense, while also being served in a demitasse cup. Frequently enjoyed topped with sweet foam, Cuban coffee brings together contrasting flavors that create an enticing cup.

Once one of the world's largest coffee producers, Cuba developed a unique process for crafting a memorable cup of coffee. To learn more about this, we reached out to Bernadette Gerrity, vice president of Café Aroma. "I grew up drinking Cuban-style coffee," Gerrity tells us. "[I]t was a part of every family gathering and every day in general. My grandmother would tell us stories of growing up roasting coffee on her family's sugar mill when she was a young girl."

Everything that goes into creating a perfect cup — the beans, blend, roast, and brewing method — is connected to Cuban heritage. "I think what makes Cuban coffee special," Gerrity notes in part, "is the time and care that goes into every step."