Here's What Breakfast Might Look Like In Cuba

A years-long economic crisis triggered by the pandemic and facilitated by the strict trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. has left Cuba with a severe food shortage. However, the lack of supplies doesn't diminish the Latin American nation's rich culinary heritage. It offers plenty of dishes everyone must try at least once. Just with breakfast alone, Cuban cuisine presents different delicious ways to start the day. They range from simple to elaborate, from savory to sweet.

Certain essential elements must be present on every Cuban breakfast table. First is coffee, a staple beverage in the country. Cubans like their coffee strong and foamy, and they start their mornings with either one of these two types: cafe con leche, with the Cuban version similar to the Spanish one except for the addition of sugar, and cortadito, which is cafe Cubano with steamed milk added. The next essential is the soft pan Cubano that comes with a baguette-like crust. This can be eaten plain or spread with jam, and it's often pressed and slathered with butter for a richer flavor. The third essential is eggs, cooked either as tortillas with onions, garlic, and tomatoes; as slightly runny fried toppings on rice for a plate of arroz con huevos fritos; or as revoltillo de huevo, scrambled with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and garlic.

These three items are the foundations of the typical Cuban breakfast, which you can build on to turn a basic meal into a bigger spread.