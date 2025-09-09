The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Florida

When you picture the best of Floridian dining, you might be thinking about a fancy beach bar in Miami or an over-the-top attraction-themed dining experience in Orlando. While plenty of these places do exist, and aren't half bad, the best hole-in-the-wall spot in Florida is actually located in the small town of Cortez, which sits on the Sarasota Bay. Star Fish Company is representing the best of Florida on our official ranking of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state for good reason, and we're not the only ones who think so.

This casual dockside restaurant serves up a menu filled with Floridian classics such as conch fritters, gulf shrimp, grouper tacos, Mahi-Mahi sandwiches, and more, all with an unencumbered view of Florida's breathtaking waterways. Star Fish Company even serves its own version of one of Florida's most iconic foods: the key lime pie. The restaurant has 4.5/5 stars on Yelp with over 1,000 reviews praising the restaurant's ability to create food that's perfectly crisp and flavorful. Many reviewers agree this is one restaurant experience you won't want to miss.