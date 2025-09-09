The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Florida
When you picture the best of Floridian dining, you might be thinking about a fancy beach bar in Miami or an over-the-top attraction-themed dining experience in Orlando. While plenty of these places do exist, and aren't half bad, the best hole-in-the-wall spot in Florida is actually located in the small town of Cortez, which sits on the Sarasota Bay. Star Fish Company is representing the best of Florida on our official ranking of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state for good reason, and we're not the only ones who think so.
This casual dockside restaurant serves up a menu filled with Floridian classics such as conch fritters, gulf shrimp, grouper tacos, Mahi-Mahi sandwiches, and more, all with an unencumbered view of Florida's breathtaking waterways. Star Fish Company even serves its own version of one of Florida's most iconic foods: the key lime pie. The restaurant has 4.5/5 stars on Yelp with over 1,000 reviews praising the restaurant's ability to create food that's perfectly crisp and flavorful. Many reviewers agree this is one restaurant experience you won't want to miss.
Star Fish Company deserves the hype
Star Fish Company is technically over 100 years old, getting its start in the 1920s from owner Judge Millis before it was purchased by the Garner family in the 1950s. It remained with them until 1996, when it was sold to current owner Karen Bell. Although it functions as a bustling restaurant, Star Fish Company earned its land legs as a seafood market selling fresh-caught seafood from the Sarasota Bay and didn't open the restaurant addition until the '90s. The business still operates a successful seafood market on the premises by partnering with local fishermen. If you happen to visit, don't overlook these 15 types of seafood if you see them on the menu.
In early 2024, Star Fish Company earned a spot on USA Today's Restaurants of the Year list, one of only four winners based in Florida. The announcement came just months before Hurricane Helene barreled through the Gulf Coast of Florida, severely damaging the docks on which Star Fish Company operates. The restaurant was closed for a time as it dealt with repairs, but reopened soon after with the support of the community. Despite damages, Star Fish Company remains the best hole-in-the-wall in Florida and still attracts a crowd.