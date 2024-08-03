What Makes A Recipe Amish-Style?

The Amish remain one of the most distinctive communities in the United States. Followers of the 17th-century, Swiss anabaptist leader, Jakob Ammann, the religious sect arrived in the United States early the next century and famously settled in areas throughout the eastern United States, especially in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, today's largest community. While they are largely known for their steadfast resistance to modern technology and society, as well as the strict guidelines they live by — be it use of horse and buggy, simple, old-world clothing, or prohibition of radio, TV, and computers — cuisine rarely comes into the conversation.

However, that's beginning to change as local and whole/slow-food trends align with traditional Amish cooking methods which reflect similar values and manifest in dishes drawn largely from Swiss-German traditions. Bread, meat, potatoes, noodles, cheese, milk, and farm-fresh fruits and vegetables are regular features in the casseroles, dumplings, pies, and cabbage rolls that populate Amish cookbooks. These are also prepared in simple, often pre-industrial ways, too, usually over wood fires, although coal and kerosene are sometimes used. Cast-iron skillets are prominent, too, as are slow cooking techniques, along with canning and pickling. Many Amish communities also incorporate influences from their neighbors, for example in Amish Soul Food.