14 Of The Most Extravagant Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In The US
There's a lot that separates people these days, so we're going to talk about one of the things that we hope can bring people a little closer: grilled cheese sandwiches. Whether your perfect grilled cheese uses bacon grease as the secret ingredient or if you're a fan of adding some bite-sized ingredients for a next-level sandwich, there's something magical about that combination of melty cheese and crispy bread.
Given how easy it is to make a decent grilled cheese at home, it's surprising to see it on a restaurant menu. You're going out to eat, and you might think you're going to want something you can't make at home. Trust us when we say that there are some places that have taken the humble grilled cheese sandwich and elevated it into an art form.
We're not just talking about places that value quantity over quality, either — we're talking about spots that are using high-end ingredients, combining flavors in ways most of us wouldn't dream of, and that have gone way beyond just selecting the best types of cheeses for a truly melty, unforgettable grilled cheese. These are the businesses that are making the kind of grilled cheese sandwiches that you'll be talking about forever, should you try one.
Grilled Cheese, Smoked Bacon & Tomato Soup Dumplings at Beauty & Essex - New York, New York
Go to the address listed for Beauty & Essex in New York City, and you'll find an awesome, speakeasy-esque atmosphere tucked away behind a pawn shop storefront, and a menu that's heavy on the raw seafood and dishes that are meant to be shared by the table. One of the things listed under "shareables" are the Grilled Cheese, Smoked Bacon & Tomato Soup Dumplings, which are precisely that.
One of the only complaints you'll see being made about these is that customers wish they'd ordered more: They're served in small, individual portions on deep spoons filled with tomato soup, and we all know that when it comes to pairings, it doesn't get more ionic than grilled cheese and tomato soup. Add in crispy bacon, and you're rewarded with the perfect bite. It's a mix of textures and flavors that has regulars raving that it's a must-order dish that stands out among many.
taogroup.com/venues/beauty-essex-new-york
(212) 614-0146
146 Essex St, New York, NY 10002
Caviar Grilled Cheese at The Caviar Co. Caviar & Champagne Lounge - Tiburon, California
The Caviar Co. Caviar & Champagne Lounge has a massive wine and champagne menu — along with a champagne vending machine — and The Caviar Co. prides itself on using the restaurant to showcase the caviar that it stocks, ships, and sells. Sure, you can get a flight of caviar to try, but there's also caviar on deviled eggs, a hot dog, and grilled cheese.
It's made with Tillamook cheddar, queso, and topped with white sturgeon caviar, a California-sourced caviar that the restaurant also sells by the ounce. It's described as having a briny, buttery creaminess, and it's easy to see, then, how it adds an unparalleled richness to a sandwich that gets rave reviews from customers, who say this is the kind of decadent dish you can imagine eating in the Roaring Twenties. Customers note that while it isn't cheap — and you might hesitate at spending (at the time of this writing) $30 on a grilled cheese sandwich — it's absolutely the kind of experience that will have you saying, "Hey, remember that caviar grilled cheese sandwich?" for a long time.
(415) 889-5168
46A Main St, Tiburon, CA 94920
Mozzarella Carrozza at the B&A Pork Store - Brooklyn, New York
New York City is full of half-hidden treasures, like the B&A Pork Store in Brooklyn. There, you'll find a place that's not only selling things like fennel sausages and filet mignon kabobs but also fresh mozzarella made in-house. That mozzarella is then used to make grilled cheese sandwiches, which are assembled, breaded with breadcrumbs and an egg wash, and then deep-fried and covered with marinara.
You know how a really incredible grilled cheese has the perfect amount of stretch? This takes that to the next level, with a perfectly crispy exterior that seals in the heat and turns that fresh mozz into gooey perfection. Customers liken this to a cross between a grilled cheese sandwich and a mozzarella stick, with some saying that it's worth heading to Brooklyn even if this sandwich is the only thing you get while you're there.
(718) 833-9661
7818 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Don Quixote at The Grilled Cheese Bistro - Norfolk, Virginia
First, a disclaimer: It was really difficult to pick the most extravagant grilled cheese on the menu at Norfolk's Grilled Cheese Bistro, because, as the name of the place suggests, the sandwich creators here are serious about grilled cheese. Whether it's the Hangover with black truffle mac and cheese, the El Cubano with pork carnitas, or the aptly named Meathead, there's something here for everyone.
We're going to take a minute to talk about the award-winning Don Quixote, though, which plenty of customers say is the kind of grilled cheese sandwich that makes you rethink what a grilled cheese can be. It comes with an olive tapenade, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, parmesan, and fontina cheese, which adds an unparalleled buttery creaminess. Opt for the locally sourced focaccia, and you'll find that it's not just a grilled cheese — it's a grilled cheese inspired by the flavors of Spain and Italy. Customers say that it just takes one bite to transport you there, which is a brilliant testament to the power of flavor.
(757) 233-2512
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
The Famous Doughnut Grilled Cheese at Clinton Hall - New York, New York
This one's on the all-day menu at New York City's Clinton Hall. We'd argue it might be more fitting to call The Famous Doughnut Grilled Cheese infamous, though. Instead of any sort of standard bread, this grilled cheese is made with a glazed doughnut and mozzarella cheese and then served suspended over a bowl of tomato soup that keeps everything hot, melty, and gooey.
Extravagant? Yes. Polarizing? Also, yes. Those who have tried this particular take on grilled cheese seem to love it or hate it, and it's worth noting that if you're planning on making the trip to try one for yourself, you should know that a lot of review sites are filled with complaints that the location had run out for the day. Those who do get one are split: Some say that it's not too sweet, others say the combination of sugary glaze and cheese is off-putting, and others say it's a must-try. However you feel about it, there's no denying that this is precisely the sort of grilled cheese you'd expect to come from New York City.
Multiple locations in NYC
Short Rib Melt at Ms. Cheezious - Miami, Florida
This is another place that's proving grilled cheese is a vehicle that's as versatile as pizza or burgers, and when it comes to creativity, the sky's the limit. That means it was difficult to choose just one grilled cheese sandwich at Ms. Cheezious to give a shout-out to, and we settled on the Short Rib Melt. It takes a hearty sourdough bread to stand up to the jack cheese and braised short rib that's piled onto this sandwich, which is kept from getting too heavy by the crunch and freshness added with arugula and pickled onions.
If greens on a grilled cheese sounds like it's not going to be your thing, don't worry: Plenty of customers report that the greens are just one component of a serious sandwich, helping make Ms. Cheezious one of the highest-rated places in the city for grabbing a quick bite to eat. The Short Rib Melt gets frequent mentions as being a delicious option that stands out among many, and yes, there's also a tomato bisque that gets praise, too.
(305) 989-4019
7418 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
Wagyu Grilled Cheese at La Carniceria Wagyu - Los Angeles, California
La Carniceria Wagyu is a California butcher shop with two locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, one in Brea and the other in Costa Mesa. This particular butcher, as the name implies, specializes in wagyu beef, and when that gets a mention as an ingredient in any meal, it's enough to make the most discerning diner sit up and take notice.
The wagyu beef doesn't do all the heavy lifting with this delectable grilled cheese; it's also loaded with three types of cheese — Swiss, provolone, and cheddar — as well as pepperoncini mayo and a caramelized onion and fig jam. It's not too often that you see a grilled cheese sandwich that's able to hold its own against wagyu pastrami sandwiches or a prime rib steak sandwich, but head to La Carniceria and you'll find that's exactly what's going on here. Those who do opt for the grilled cheese say that with one lunch, this butcher shop has gotten customers for life. Don't forget to grab extra napkins, as this sandwich is as juicy as it is decadent.
Multiple locations in LA
Not Yo Mama's Grilled Cheese at Truffles N Bacon Cafe - Las Vegas, Nevada
The Truffles N Bacon Cafe opened in 2014, with the goal of taking ordinary American fare and then getting rid of any and all preconceived notions of what that food should be. That includes the Not Yo Mama's Grilled Cheese, which comes with so much brisket that you'll have to look twice before you even see the cheddar cheese. There's also tomatoes and sauteed kale, and the whole thing is brought together with a bacon jam that has gotten countless rave reviews.
That said, although there are plenty of people saying that this sandwich has become a go-to, some say that if you're looking for something in the spirit of a more traditional grilled cheese where it's the cheese that dominates, this might not be for you. However, the fact that Not Yo Mama's Grilled Cheese has been on the menu since the restaurant opened speaks volumes about its popularity.
(702) 503-1102
8872 S Eastern Ave, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Royal Grille at The Fountain on Locust - St. Louis, Missouri
Most of the menu at The Fountain on Locust is filled with the kind of desserts and milkshakes that dreams are made of — and that includes some delightfully boozy ones, too. But take a look at what customers are recommending, and you'll find a lot of people name-dropping the Royal Grille. It's made with the unique combination of Fuji apple slices and cream cheese, along with both mozzarella and white cheddar.
It's the apple slices that have people returning to order this one again, saying that it's just the right amount of sweet crunchiness to pair pretty perfectly with the two different types of cheese. Making a cheese-only sandwich is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with a grilled cheese, and the apple is an elegant addition that's made this place famous statewide. Customers are quick to point out that it has to be tried to be believed, and you definitely shouldn't knock it until you have, in fact, tried it.
(314) 535-7800
3037 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Fifth Avenue at New York Grilled Cheese Co. - Miami, Florida
Take a gander at the menu for the New York Grilled Cheese Co., and you'll see it's tough to make a choice. That's what we're here for, though, and we'll suggest that if you find yourself in Wynwood or Wilton Manors in the Miami area, you might want to swing by and try the Fifth Avenue.
The grilled cheeses here are set apart by the fact that they're cooked in a waffle press, and waffle fans know that this is going to give the exterior all kinds of different, lovely textures. Inside the Fifth Avenue are fried chicken tenders coated in sriracha, plus the flavors of caramelized garlic, bacon, a roasted red pepper jam, and both Muenster and American cheese. There are plenty of places that might treat grilled cheese as something to be served on the side, but this — and all of the chain's other New York-themed sandwiches — have the kind of ingredients that make other sandwiches jealous. Customers celebrate the Fifth Avenue for being the perfect mix of tastes and textures, with some reporting that this is the grilled cheese that they'll be thinking about for years to come.
Multiple locations in Miami
So Good at Shopsin's General Store - New York, New York
So, here's the thing: Shopsin's General Store, located in New York City's Essex Market, is a weird place. It kind of happened accidentally when Kenny Shopsin decided to start cooking for customers at his general store, and ... well, it's a whole story. We're here to talk about grilled cheese, though, and for that, you'll have to scour the jam-packed menu for a dish simply called "So Good."
Shopsin's grilled cheese is a triple-decker sandwich made not with any ordinary bread but with French toast. Then, there's a poached egg added to the top, and honestly, that kind of changes the game when it comes to what grilled cheese can be. Customers say that it's as incredible, as rich, and as decadent as it sounds, but others warn that you're going to have to be prepared for something of a weird, chaotic experience when you go to Shopsin's. Isn't that part of the fun, though?
(212) 924-5160
88 Essex St., New York, NY 10002
Grilled Cheese at Pasjoli - Santa Monica, California
If the idea of ordering a grilled cheese at your local neighborhood restaurant seems weird, the idea of ordering one at an upscale bistro in Santa Monica probably sounds even stranger ... yet here we are. The restaurant is Pasjoli, and it's the kind of place where you'll need reservations. Head to the bar, though, and you'll find a grilled cheese that's simply called "Grilled Cheese," and it's described as "the grilled cheese to ruin all grilled cheese."
The suspense! In between two slices of perfectly crispy bread is Gruyere cheese, Mornay sauce, caramelized onions, and Bayonne ham. It's not an exaggeration to say that's not just any ham, either. This French ham has been so prized that it was beloved in the court of King Louis XIV. It comes from a specific region in France, and it's made by people with decades of experience. Pasjoli's grilled cheese, it turns out, has quite the pedigree.
(424) 330-0020
2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Lobster Grilled Cheese at The Highroller Lobster Co. - Portland, Maine
It's no secret that there are a ton of recipes that lobster-lovers might choose when the day calls for something a little special, and at The Highroller Lobster Co., the bar for grilled cheese is raised with the addition of lobster. Pictured is the off-menu octuple-decker lobster grilled cheese sandwich, and even though the regular menu version is more reasonably sized, it's still described as "luxury comfort food."
In addition to the lobster, there's a cheesy blend of Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and instead of butter or mayo, this sandwich is turned into toasty perfection with the help of lobster ghee. It's no wonder this place is wildly popular with Portland locals and visitors alike, and those who order the grilled cheese aren't shy about calling it one of the best meals they've ever had. It's decadent and delicious, and when it comes to making the everyday both accessible and extraordinary, adding lobster to grilled cheese is the way to do it.
(207) 536-1623
104 Exchange St., Portland, ME 04101
The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich at Serendipity 3 - New York, New York
While we usually stick with items that are regularly and reliably on everyday menus, we'd be remiss if we didn't talk about the most expensive grilled cheese that ever hit the market. It comes from Serendipity 3, which has locations in Times Square and the Upper East Side, and back in 2014, the restaurant was recognized by Guinness World Records as being the home of the world's most expensive sandwich.
It's a $214 grilled cheese, served with edible gold flakes, white truffle butter, champagne bread (made, naturally, with Dom Perignon), and Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. That's a cheese made from the milk of low-yield, relatively rare heritage breed cows in Italy, and it can be aged for as long as 12 years. Serendipity 3 obviously doesn't offer this all the time, but it has shown up on the menu occasionally. You'll have to order ahead if you want to decide for yourself if it's worth the price tag.
Multiple locations in NYC