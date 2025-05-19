14 Of The Most Extravagant Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In The US

There's a lot that separates people these days, so we're going to talk about one of the things that we hope can bring people a little closer: grilled cheese sandwiches. Whether your perfect grilled cheese uses bacon grease as the secret ingredient or if you're a fan of adding some bite-sized ingredients for a next-level sandwich, there's something magical about that combination of melty cheese and crispy bread.

Given how easy it is to make a decent grilled cheese at home, it's surprising to see it on a restaurant menu. You're going out to eat, and you might think you're going to want something you can't make at home. Trust us when we say that there are some places that have taken the humble grilled cheese sandwich and elevated it into an art form.

We're not just talking about places that value quantity over quality, either — we're talking about spots that are using high-end ingredients, combining flavors in ways most of us wouldn't dream of, and that have gone way beyond just selecting the best types of cheeses for a truly melty, unforgettable grilled cheese. These are the businesses that are making the kind of grilled cheese sandwiches that you'll be talking about forever, should you try one.