Italy's Caciocavallo Podolico, Or Horse Cheese, Isn't What It Sounds Like

What's the first thing that pops into your head when you hear the word "horse cheese"? If you're thinking what we think you're thinking, then the good news is that the good people of south Italy didn't milk their horses to make Caciocavallo Podolico, which translates to "horse cheese." Instead, this sweet cheese, with a spicy and slightly herbal aftertaste and an intense aroma of milk and straw, is made from a breed of cows that are unique to this region, called "Podolica," known for their dark grey hide and large horns. While they don't produce large quantities of milk (only about 3 to 6 liters of milk daily,) the milk they do produce is incredibly rich in proteins and fats, resulting in a uniquely flavorful cheese. Sadly, the Podolica breed is becoming quite rare, with only about 25,000 of them remaining.

Besides the special breed of cow that its milk is sourced from, Caciocavallo Podolico is made even more exclusive by its lengthy aging process, which can span anywhere from a few weeks to a decade. All of these factors contribute to its price tag, which is among the most expensive in the world, reaching up to $50 per pound.

But then, what's the deal with the name? Because the traditional aging method involves hanging the cheeses in pairs on a wooden beam, which, from below, looks like saddlebags on a horse's back, the playful name of "horse cheese" came about.