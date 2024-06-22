The Bite-Sized Ingredients That Take Grilled Cheese To A New Level

Unless you're from the Midwest or Canada, this delightful cheesy ingredient may fall under the radar. You may ask — past a popular poutine topping, what are cheese curds anyway? Well, they're actually one of the most basic cheese-making components. They form when an enzyme called rennet is introduced to milk, splitting it into whey, and these delicious curds. To make cheese, these milky morsels are subsequently compacted into blocks, and aged.

Their foundational role in cheese-making is precisely what makes them such a star in a toasted sandwich. As a fresh product, they're extra creamy and have a unique rubbery texture, one of the most important things to know about cheese curds. Such quality adds up to a consistency that's so delightful melted.

Plus, their neutral flavor is a terrific canvas, especially alongside other cheeses. They'll hit the texture essential, letting you add other ingredients without worrying about its consistency. Since specifically Wisconsin curds are the building blocks of cheddar, consider throwing in your favorite version of aged cheddar into the mix. And to add a bit of crisp, bacon is a delectable and reliable pairing. To flesh out a truly spectacular sandwich, finish with some onion, cooked down to a soft consistency prior to assembly. It'll add up to a grilled cheese that's sure to turn heads.