9 Store-Bought New England Clam Chowders, Ranked

One of the most beautiful aspects of American cuisine is its regional delicacies. Whether it be Louisiana gumbo, Nashville hot chicken, or a tangy Key Lime pie, the U.S. has a rich culinary history that doesn't get enough credit. New England's claim to fame is its clam chowder. The indulgent, comforting soup is a must-try at the countless seafood shacks and historic establishments dotted along the coastline.

However, if you can't find your way to New England, or your favorite clam chowder spot is closed for the season, store-bought options are an accessible way to satisfy the craving. There are a variety of store-bought New England clam chowders on the market, including those from corporate giants like Campbell's and Progresso and ones from New England manufacturers like Bar Harbor Foods and Blount Fine Foods. When I go to the grocery store, I've found that an abundance of options can make it even more difficult to decide which brand to buy.

I decided to test out several different New England clam chowders to help make those in-store decisions just a little bit easier. I ranked these chowders based on three major categories: texture, flavor, and consistency. Using this criterion, I narrowed down which clam chowders tasted the best and which were better off skipped altogether.