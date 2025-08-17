The Best Soup In Progresso's Pitmaster Line Has Perfectly Balanced Flavors

Progresso is a tried and true favorite that we've ranked as one of our favorite canned soup brands. While you can't go wrong with its conventional lineup of canned soups, Progresso has upped its game with a new line of Pitmaster soups that bring a smoky, barbecued flavor along with new ingredient combinations. We tried and ranked all five of Progresso's new Pitmaster soups based on the nuanced barbecued and smoky notes implied in their name, flavor cohesion, and stand-out qualities. According to our ranking, Pitmaster BBQ-style grilled chicken and fire-roasted corn is number one, acing every one of our judging criteria.

We were looking for a burst of barbecue flavors, and this soup certainly delivered. The aroma and flavor of the broth struck an incredible balance between smoky, savory, and sweet. It was as if the broth itself was the rich and comforting barbecue sauce baste for the chunks of grilled chicken generously strewn throughout. In addition to chicken, the soup contains corn, tomatoes, and kidney beans, which bring complementary protein and sweet and savory flavors to pair with the aromatic, sweet, smoky, and savory broth. The cohesion of ingredients and undeniably smoky, barbecue taste of the broth made this soup our favorite of the Pitmaster line and one we'll certainly make a pantry staple.