We Tried And Ranked All 5 Of Progresso's New Pitmaster Soups [TEMP HED]

It's safe to say that there's no shortage of canned soup options at the grocery store, but barbecue-inspired soups? Those are a little harder to come by. Now, thanks to Progresso's Pitmaster soup lineup, even barbecue-, steakhouse-, and smoky-style soups are a little easier to find. Progresso's Pitmaster soups feature five unique (yet somewhat familiar) flavors: steakhouse-style steak and bean, sausage and beer cheese with potatoes, smokehouse-style grilled chicken and potato with roasted vegetables, hearty smokehouse-style steak and potatoes with roasted vegetables, and BBQ-style grilled chicken and fire-roasted corn.

Surely any barbecue or smoky-flavored food lover would be intrigued by such options. I've put all five of the soups to the taste test, ranking them from worst to best to find the ultimate Pitmaster soup. An important factor when ranking these soups was whether or not they lived up to the smoky, barbecue-esque flavors that they claim to, but I also paid attention to how good each soup tasted in general, whether it had any particularly special qualities about it, and whether the ingredients seemed particularly tasty and cohesive together.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.