14 Best Canned Soups To Have For Simplified Recipes

Tomato soup is an excellent soup to keep in your cupboard for dishes other than just plain tomato soup. Sometimes, it's exactly what you need to enhance a dish when you don't have fresh or canned tomatoes at hand or don't want the extra steps of having to prepare or puree them.

Some of the ideas for how to use canned tomato soup might sound obvious, like adding a thickener and flavorful ingredients like stocks and meat to turn it into a bisque or adding an extra ingredient or two like bacon to elevate it. Some other ideas that might not be too much of a stretch are to use it as the base for spaghetti sauce or as the base for a tomato-based soup like minestrone or chili.

There are some other ways to use it that are a little less likely to be obvious. For example, you could add it as the liquid for macaroni and cheese, use it as the sauce for Indian dishes like butter chicken and curry, or make it the liquid you use to cook your egg for shakshuka. And, if you're feeling adventurous, you can even use it as a cake moistener for a surprisingly yummy cake (we like it best with chocolate).