You Probably Already Have All 3 Ingredients Needed For This Easy Chili Dip

Three ingredients and three steps — that's all you need to make this easy dip. Simply mix the canned chili with the cream cheese, sprinkle the shredded cheese all over the surface, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 to 30 minutes until the cheese is fully melted. You'll have a thick, luscious dip ready before you know it. Serve it with tortilla chips, potato chips, crunchy veggies, or cornbread for a classic chili pairing.

Marvelous as this dip already is in its original form, you don't have to stick to the same things each time you're making it. Try out different types of chili or modify them and see what flavor combination fits your preference. Hearty Texas red chili and robust chili con carne are some of the most popular picks, but why not add salsa or a few intense spices to kick up the heat even further? White chili, on the other hand, is fantastic for keeping it light and creamy.

The cheese, of course, offers endless choices. Experiment with varieties that also melt well such as mozzarella, Gruyère, and Gouda. You'll love the nuanced changes that they bring to the dip. Even cream cheese is no less versatile, as surprising as this may sound. Flavored cream cheese is often key for delicious sauces, and for this dip, it's just as phenomenal. Chipotle pepper, roasted garlic, jalapeños, chive and onion, etc. are all cream cheese flavors that will give your chili cheese dip intricate flavor layers.

