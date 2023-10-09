Flavored Cream Cheese Is Key For Delicious, Thick Sauces

A sauce is an important component in almost any meal. It acts as the star component of some dishes, like truffle cream pasta, and creates a smooth and flavorful backdrop to the main ingredients in others, like in chicken marsala. Making a good sauce can be difficult to get right, but luckily we have the perfect hack for you. Use flavored cream cheese to make sauces velvety and irresistible in mere minutes.

It is not uncommon to see cream cheese as a base for many quick recipes. This is mainly due to its versatile flavor and texture. Cream cheese readily takes the place of many ingredients used in thick sauces. It has a high-fat content similar to heavy cream while possessing the salty, savory taste of cheese. There is also the added bonus of cream cheese typically containing stabilizers, which can help to keep sauces from breaking or separating. Moreover, using a flavored cream cheese can bring even more to the table, as the added flavor will further amp up the quality and complexity of your sauce.