The Popular Soup You Should Be Adding To Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken enchiladas are a comforting casserole classic that you can customize with a range of different salsas, cheeses, and veggies. Cream of chicken soup may not be on your radar for possible ingredients, but it's the secret weapon to a creamier, more flavorful version of the dish.

Cream of chicken soup is a popular canned flavor that's as popular as an addition to other recipes as it is on its own. Plus, as a condensed soup, cream of chicken is ultra-thick, adding moisture to an enchilada filling without creating a watery or soupy texture when cooked. In fact, it's a great binder to hold other filling ingredients together as you roll them up and bake them. You can add a cup of cream of chicken soup to shredded canned chicken and cheddar or jack cheese for a simple three-ingredient enchilada filling that's bursting with savoriness. You can also add equal parts sour cream or cream cheese and cream of chicken soup to the filling for a balance of tangy and savory.

If you don't want to use cream of chicken soup in the filling, use it as the creamy base for enchilada sauce. Its heavy, creamy richness will stand up to spicy, smoky, and zesty seasonings, salsas, and cheese toppings. You can blend it with a cup of red or green salsa and Mexican crema to smother over freshly packed enchiladas before adding the final layer of shredded cheese and baking.