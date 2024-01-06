Bake Eggs In Canned Soup For A Dish Full Of Flavor

Canned soups are an easy solution for a lazy dinner or lunch, but they've also become a convenient ingredient to flavor and streamline more elaborate dishes, from green bean casserole to chicken pot pie. An egg bake is another clever and delicious way to transform a can of soup into a crowd-pleasing dinner centerpiece.

A can of your favorite soup serves as the perfect foundation for a baked egg dish that requires less effort and preparation while also welcoming modifications and additions. A can of soup has multiple ingredients that have been stewed and preserved for a flavorful jumping-off point. You can start your egg bake on the stove by adding a can of soup to a Dutch oven or oven-safe pan. For extra flavor, saute aromatics with tomato or harissa paste before adding the canned soup or stew. Once the soup begins to simmer, you'll create slight craters into which you'll crack raw eggs.

A quick stint in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will bake the eggs and reduce the can of soup into a hearty, caramelized one-pot meal. The baked eggs are creamy and soft, adding richness, protein, and a delightful depth of texture. Plus, even a quick stint in the oven will concentrate the flavors and thicken the consistency of the soup foundation. A canned soup egg bake will come together in less than 20 minutes.