Bake Eggs In Canned Soup For A Dish Full Of Flavor
Canned soups are an easy solution for a lazy dinner or lunch, but they've also become a convenient ingredient to flavor and streamline more elaborate dishes, from green bean casserole to chicken pot pie. An egg bake is another clever and delicious way to transform a can of soup into a crowd-pleasing dinner centerpiece.
A can of your favorite soup serves as the perfect foundation for a baked egg dish that requires less effort and preparation while also welcoming modifications and additions. A can of soup has multiple ingredients that have been stewed and preserved for a flavorful jumping-off point. You can start your egg bake on the stove by adding a can of soup to a Dutch oven or oven-safe pan. For extra flavor, saute aromatics with tomato or harissa paste before adding the canned soup or stew. Once the soup begins to simmer, you'll create slight craters into which you'll crack raw eggs.
A quick stint in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will bake the eggs and reduce the can of soup into a hearty, caramelized one-pot meal. The baked eggs are creamy and soft, adding richness, protein, and a delightful depth of texture. Plus, even a quick stint in the oven will concentrate the flavors and thicken the consistency of the soup foundation. A canned soup egg bake will come together in less than 20 minutes.
Ideas for egg and soup combinations
Eggs are among the most versatile and accessible ingredients in the world, giving you plenty of options for canned soup pairings. For chunkier, heartier egg bakes, bean soups are optimal; stir in an extra cup of water or broth to ensure that the soup won't dry out in the oven.
You can doctor a can of lentil soup with a mirepoix or holy trinity and a squeeze of tomato paste. For an Indian twist, add cinnamon, cardamom, and bay leaves to your saute, spiking the pot with a splash of heavy cream or coconut milk before adding the eggs.
Tuscan white bean or a chunky barley soup would also make for healthy, protein-packed, and flavorful foundations for your eggs. A zesty black bean soup would taste delicious with a base saute of jalapeno, onions, and a can of yellow corn. Create an easy take on Shakshuka by using a can of tomato soup or bisque as your egg bake foundation. You can start with a saute of onions, garlic, and harissa, garnishing your egg bake with feta and chopped cilantro. This hack would also work on a can of baked beans, canned chili, or canned stews. Of course, you could also add eggs to any leftover scratch-made soup or stew for a novel and delicious repurposed meal.