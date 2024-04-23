15 Delicious Ways To Use French Onion Soup Mix In Dishes

A well-stocked pantry can do wonders for your cooking game. Single ingredients like beans, rice, and canned fruit might come to mind, but products like soup mix packets should be on your radar too. Not only do powdered soup mixes make it possible to make flavorful soups in minutes, but they can also be used as a flavoring component in myriad recipes. French onion soup mix is especially versatile, as the ingredients work well with a wide range of foods.

Now, the exact ingredients of instant French onion soup mix depend on the brand, but it's generally made of onion flakes, onion powder, garlic powder, dried parsley, and beef bouillon granules. You can also make it at home, which will allow you to control the proportions of ingredients and skip any fillers, preservatives, or milk powders if you prefer to avoid them. Be sure to store homemade soup mix in an airtight jar in a cool, dry place like the pantry.

The thought of using instant soup mix in non-soup dishes might sound strange, but the trick is to view it as just another seasoning. With this mindset, you'll be able to find chances to incorporate the ingredients into recipes, whether you're making a sauce, baking a casserole, or cooking grains. If you need inspiration, check out the following ways to use powdered French onion soup mix in different dishes.