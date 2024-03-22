French Onion Soup Mix Is The Single Ingredient You Need For Unbeatable Meatballs

Umami-rich French onion soup has been a popular classic for over a century for good reason. The rich, beefy flavor of the broth is complemented by a tangle of deeply caramelized onions that add to the mouthwatering, savory blend. But those onions can take a long time to brown when done properly, and that's exactly why French onion soup mix has become our favorite time saver. A packet instantly transforms a few scoops of soft ricotta into an irresistible dip with all those toasty onion and beef hints. Using that convenient mix is also the best way to pack a huge amount of flavor into your favorite meatball recipe for an unbeatable result.

French onion soup mix is a natural fit for beef meatballs because of the concentrated beef broth it contains, but don't let that stop you from adding it to other ground meats. French onion chicken meatballs could benefit from the flavor layering addition, and even herby Moroccan-inspired lamb meatballs would be richer still with the addition of earthy onions.