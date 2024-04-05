Flavor-Blast Chicken Cutlets With French Onion Soup Mix

Your ticket to a better-tasting dinner might be hiding among the spices in your kitchen cupboards. Tearing open a packet of dry French onion soup mix is an instant upgrade for our crispiest chicken cutlet recipe and doesn't require any extra planning or trips to the store. Without needing to lift a finger, you have a delicious combination of garlic powder, dried onion flakes, dried parsley, salt, and black pepper that can be just the punch of flavor your recipes have been missing.

Whether you're slicing cutlets from a larger chicken breast or have picked up ready-to-go pieces from your local butcher, adding the ready-made soup mix to your combination of flour and cornstarch is all you need for a flavorful coating that will elevate any meal you plan to serve. From plating beds of greens with a perfectly cooked cutlet or topping steaming dishes of spaghetti with golden chicken meat, you may want to make a few extra cutlets to store and serve up later.