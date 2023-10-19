Canned Chickpeas Are The Secret To Hearty Vegan Meatloaf

Vegan meatloaf may sound like an oxymoron, but there's certainly a place for this plant-based dish at the dinner table. No matter the materials, meatloaf is a triumph of ingenuity, using up the odds and ends of one's pantry. A vegan meatloaf works the same way, using up some evergreen items to make a fast and nutritious meal. But there's one key ingredient that every vegan meatloaf needs to be the best it can be: canned chickpeas.

Why this starchy legume? Chickpeas offer a double-whammy of usefulness with their protein-packed and creamy beans and the magic sauce it comes with, aquafaba. For vegan bakers, aquafaba is often used to make a meringue-like whip. Here, the aquafaba can fill the role that an egg would normally play in making meatloaf, binding together the numerous aspects of the filling. When paired with other delicious ingredients like mushrooms, nuts, oats, or breadcrumbs and seasoned with soy sauce or other umami-rich condiments, this creamy blend becomes a faux meatloaf worth the fanfare. And it all begins and ends with a can of chickpeas.