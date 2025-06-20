How To Transform Canned Split Pea Soup Into A Rich Pasta Sauce
Split peas are packed with protein and nutrients that transform into a starchy, creamy and savory soup once added to simmering broth. This is true in ham and split pea soup, or even vegan split pea soup recipes, which prove this mighty legume's tasty potential. But canned split pea soups save you time on cooking, and are an ideal canned soup to turn it into a delicious pasta sauce.
In many ways, there's a negligible difference between soup and sauce, as both are seasoned liquids that can be cream or broth-based. Canned soups are pre-cooked and pre-seasoned, with fully developed flavor profiles to enjoy right out of the can. So, depending on the brand of canned split pea soup you choose, the transformation is simply a matter of pouring the warmed soup over your favorite type of pasta. For example, we think that Progresso green split pea soup is one of the absolute best to try. It's a partially pureed soup with a creamy, saucy consistency. You can just heat the soup up while you boil the pasta. If the soup is too thick, you can add some starchy, salty pasta water to it before pouring it over a drained pot of pasta.
For a brothy, non-pureed canned split pea soup, you could bring it to a simmer and use it to cook your favorite pasta from raw for a one-pot split pea pasta dish. You can always add a splash of heavy cream, coconut milk, or stir in some parmesan or ricotta to thicken the broth into more of a sauce.
Seasoning and pairing ideas for split pea soup pasta
Split peas have a really delicious earthy, lentil-like flavor that pairs well with all types of seasoning profiles. They're used in many different global cuisines, so you can take a split pea pasta dish in countless culinary directions. Most canned split pea soups have a mirepoix or aromatic base along with versatile seasonings like spices and dried herbs. You can supplement the soup with your own spice mix, proteins, veggies, cheese, and other legumes. You could upgrade a pureed canned option like this Andersen's creamy split pea soup with lemon zest and juice, freshly cracked black pepper, and ricotta to pour over fettuccine to finish with a drizzle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil brand and parmesan cheese.
Thicken a brothy split pea and ham soup like this one from Campbell's with a dollop of sour cream while amping up the spice with Cajun seasoning mix. Since ham is a common addition to split pea soup, you can supplement with fried chunks of pancetta or bacon and fresh herbs like thyme and parsley. Add even more protein and texture to a vegan split pea pasta by garnishing it with crispy roasted chickpeas. Stir coconut cream and curry powder in with split pea soup and add frozen corn, a can of roasted red pepper for an aromatic, sweet and savory sauce to pour over fusilli and top with crunchy fried shallots and chopped cilantro.