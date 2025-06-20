How To Transform Canned Split Pea Soup Into A Rich Pasta Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Split peas are packed with protein and nutrients that transform into a starchy, creamy and savory soup once added to simmering broth. This is true in ham and split pea soup, or even vegan split pea soup recipes, which prove this mighty legume's tasty potential. But canned split pea soups save you time on cooking, and are an ideal canned soup to turn it into a delicious pasta sauce.

In many ways, there's a negligible difference between soup and sauce, as both are seasoned liquids that can be cream or broth-based. Canned soups are pre-cooked and pre-seasoned, with fully developed flavor profiles to enjoy right out of the can. So, depending on the brand of canned split pea soup you choose, the transformation is simply a matter of pouring the warmed soup over your favorite type of pasta. For example, we think that Progresso green split pea soup is one of the absolute best to try. It's a partially pureed soup with a creamy, saucy consistency. You can just heat the soup up while you boil the pasta. If the soup is too thick, you can add some starchy, salty pasta water to it before pouring it over a drained pot of pasta.

For a brothy, non-pureed canned split pea soup, you could bring it to a simmer and use it to cook your favorite pasta from raw for a one-pot split pea pasta dish. You can always add a splash of heavy cream, coconut milk, or stir in some parmesan or ricotta to thicken the broth into more of a sauce.