11 Canned Soups You Can Turn Into Delicious Pasta Sauce
Whether you believe it or not, canned soup can make a fantastic base for your next pasta dish. It can be the main component for a memorable pasta sauce, but you can elevate it further with added spices and ingredients. If you're questioning how exactly this works, don't worry, we will explain everything. We'll talk about what kind of soup you can use, what ingredients you can add if you want (or any steps you need to take to ensure a flavorful sauce), and we'll also share what kind of dishes you can create.
Some soups are extremely versatile, while others are better suited if you're in the mood for a specific type of flavor. Either way, you'll get a lot of use out of that horde of canned soups that's been in your cabinet for the last few months. We compiled a soup-er diverse range of options that you can use, from creamy to clam to chunky to chicken. We've got all the bases covered.
Cream of chicken
There are many ways to use cream of chicken soup, including employing it to create pasta sauces; it works because it's creamy, savory, and has that chicken component that you will often see in pastas like Tuscan chicken pasta or chicken fettuccine Alfredo. This soup is ideal when you desire a creamy pasta but prefer an option other than Alfredo sauce. To make it, start by sautéing a mirepoix of celery, carrots, and onion, then pour in the soup, broth, and milk. You'll frequently see mirepoix for soups because it creates a depth of flavor, and here, it can balance the saltiness provided by the cream of chicken.
If you plan to add chicken to your pasta, add it directly to the soup and veggie mixture to cook. Let the concoction simmer for around 20 minutes or until it reduces and thickens into something that resembles a sauce, versus the liquid of a soup. Feel free to include additional spices, such as fresh cracked pepper, garlic, or onion powder. Use this with any number of types of pasta, such as fettuccine, penne, or egg noodles.
Chili
Although it may not be the first soup that comes to mind for pasta sauce, chili can offer a deep, savory component to elevate your next meal. Ever heard of chili mac and cheese? Well, there you go. This can be an excellent way to create the popular dish without needing to cook or make your own beans. Plus, it offers an added protein benefit to your pasta, which is always beneficial. It's already seasoned and adds a nice texture with whole beans that a creamy soup wouldn't offer.
For a low-effort dinner, use boxed mac and cheese and a can of chili to create your chili mac. If you're feeling up to it, you can follow any number of decadent mac and cheese recipes; then pour in the chili and stir to evenly coat the pasta as the last step before serving. Top with parsley or sliced jalapeños for added color, and you're ready to dig in. If you don't want any dairy, omit the cheese element and just make a chili pasta instead.
Split pea soup
Yep, you can use that green split pea soup as the foundation of your pasta sauce. We think this makes a highly underrated option for sauce because it's likely not even in the top 10 canned food options you'd think of to pair with noodles. You don't have to do anything fancy either. If you want the simplest meal, then it only takes a couple of steps. Cook your pasta, strain it, and set it aside as you heat up your soup. Pour the soup directly over the pasta, and you're done.
This results in a captivating green pasta dish that can rival the hue of pesto, except it looks creamier as opposed to the darker green of the pesto's basil. The soupy sauce offers a velvety texture and complex flavor since it already has spices, but you could incorporate more onion and garlic powder if preferred. In that line of thought, we suggest a creamy split pea soup rather than a chunky one so it coats the pasta better and you don't have to see the lumpiness of the split peas. Try a soup with ham and bacon for a smoky, meaty touch.
Cream of mushroom
Although you may associate cream of mushroom soup with a classic green bean casserole, we love using it for pasta. It's practically made to be a part of your sauce; forget about green beans. It offers a complexity that fills the palate with rich creaminess and an earthy profile without having to do a lot of extra legwork. Mix the soup, milk, and pepper to create the sauce. Focus on the umami quality of the mushroom soup and pair it with broccoli to offer brightness and a slight grassy flavor; this combination leans into the woodsy quality of the mushrooms.
You could even create a canned soup duo by also including cream of chicken and milk as the base of your sauce. There are plenty of options on how to approach this creamy concoction, but we think making a chicken and noodle pasta is easy and delicious. Play up on the soup's components by adding sautéed mushrooms and chicken to your pasta for a filling meal that your family will crave for meals to come. You can utilize any number of pasta shapes from linguine to penne, so you can grab whatever you have in your pantry. Top your creation with parmesan, red pepper flakes, or pepper.
Tomato soup
Tomato soup is another no-brainer pasta sauce option, particularly if you want a tomatoey non-dairy base. You can opt for a condensed tomato soup to create a tomato mac and cheese when you crave a meal different than your average, solely cheesy pasta. The combination of tomato and queso offers a savory element that can transform your basic pasta into something memorable.
For maximum flavor, cook the pasta directly in the soup instead of using water. We often like to use this method with standard tomato sauce, so it's the same idea with your canned soup. If you're making a larger portion for the family, consider using a couple of cans of tomato soup and then a couple of cans filled with water or stock. This is just so you have enough liquid to cover your pasta as it cooks. It will absorb into the pasta, giving it flavor, but it'll also reduce to offer a thicker consistency as the liquid cooks off. For added texture and tomato goodness, chop a couple of tomatoes to cook in the liquid along with the pasta — they will soften as they cook and offer an umami pop to your dish. Top with fresh basil and Parmesan.
Butternut squash soup
Butternut squash is the secret to a flavorful autumn-inspired soup without having to chop and roast your squash from scratch. Plus, you don't have to wash your blender after pureeing the veggies. In fact, you don't have to do much except open a can and pour it into your pasta. It's such a time saver and yields incredible results. You'll probably end up adding this to your weekly meal plan, especially in the fall as the nights begin to get chilly. It gives you a beautiful, orange-colored sauce that you can use as the base of a baked pasta dish topped with cheese.
While the soup is flavorful enough to use by itself, you could also toss in other ingredients. Butternut squash goes well with sage, so you could add a little dried sage into the sauce itself or top your plated pasta dish with freshly chopped sage for a colorful, fragrant addition. Add some chopped walnuts for texture and a nutty, oily profile that pairs nicely with the vegetable sauce, or give your pasta a touch of spice with red chili pepper flakes. There's a lot you can whip up with this colorful soup as your sauce base.
Broccoli cheese soup
Broccoli soup is well known and loved by itself, but it can offer those familiar flavors to your next pasta creation. It's deliciously cheesy with hints of earthy broccoli — both components you'll find in many types of pasta dishes. This has a creamy mouthfeel because of the cheese, but you also get a pop of color and texture from the broccoli bits. For a simple meal, mix the soup with your cooked and drained pasta and then add a few other ingredients to beef it up. We suggest adding grated cheddar and chopped broccoli to the mixture, so it pairs well with the other ingredients in the soup — it also incorporates a welcome, hearty homemade component to the dish.
For a baked casserole, add a touch of milk, butter, and cheddar cheese to the soup base to double up on the liquid and fattiness, which in turn creates a mouthwatering sauce. But including diced cooked chicken and mozzarella can create a filling and protein-rich meal, if you prefer to go another direction. For something different yet elevated, top your broccoli cheese sauce dish with toasted pine nuts and feta. Whichever option you end up making, you'll wish you'd made it sooner.
French onion
There are loads of French onion pasta recipes out there, so you can simplify your creation by using the canned soup to give your meal a touch of flavor. As marvelous as it is to make the soup from scratch, there may be moments when you don't have two hours and multiple pounds of onions needed to whip it up. Create a simple but highly flavorful one-pot pasta using the soup as your incredibly savory sauce; add a dash of Worcestershire sauce to give your base a dynamic flavor. Top the fully coated pasta with freshly grated Parmesan cheese; it looks lovely and fancy as it melts onto the hot dish.
You could go a different direction, and make oniony mac and cheese or perhaps a cheesy French onion soup pasta casserole. For the latter, substitute the soup liquids in the recipe (such as beef broth and heavy cream) with your canned version (but you may need at least some of the added liquids depending on how much pasta you're making). This dish also calls for beef, offering a hearty protein in your meal. Incorporate levels of flavor into the soup sauce with additions like black pepper, roasted garlic, or fresh thyme.
Cheddar cheese soup
When you seek a creamy, cheesy type of sauce, then cheddar cheese soup is an easy choice. It offers that savory and rich profile without needing to grate a block of cheese, which can be especially helpful if you're working with minimal ingredients, whether you haven't had a chance to shop at the store or you're trying to use what you already have.
A cheddar cheese soup pasta sauce is an option the whole family can enjoy, kids included, because it plays on the familiarity of a cheesy pasta. The most straightforward approach is to use it as a starting point for a creamy mac and cheese. Combine the soup with a bit of Alfredo sauce for a thoroughly velvety base that'll envelope your pasta of choice with a hefty richness. Sprinkle in salt and pepper, and it's ready to serve and devour. You could make a baked casserole with ground beef if you want an option with added protein. Overall, we find that cheese soup is one of the more versatile canned options that you can play around with for your pasta meal.
Clam chowder
Open a can of clam chowder when you want to create a seafood-based pasta — think clams, lobster, or shrimp. It already has that salty, oceanic flavor to complement your seafood ingredients, whichever you end up using. Instead of assembling ingredients to create shrimp scampi, you can use canned clam chowder to achieve a similar vibe, but it isn't as heavy or laden with butter. It's creamy, but has that briny profile that coats your mouth. Create a baked casserole using your pasta, canned clam chowder, and other seasonings as desired, such as sautéed onions, sliced green onions, or lemon juice. These can heighten the soup-based sauce by offering levity to the cream and adding texture and color.
Top it off with oyster crackers for a clam chowder pasta that'll impress even the pickiest of eaters. You can use any pasta shape you want, but spaghetti, linguine, and fettuccine can best replicate the dishes you'd find at a restaurant. For more protein, added nutrients, and brininess, double up on the canned goods by incorporating canned clams into the mix.
Cream of asparagus
Cream of asparagus offers a unique flavor profile compared to some of the other cream-based soups we've covered and makes a fantastic option when you want an elegant sauce to cling to your noodles. But ultimately, you can use it similarly to any other creamy soup. It's also a top pick if you don't want the overwhelming flavor of cream of mushroom soup but still desire a thick, rich sauce. The asparagus is there, but it's not too obvious because it's not like the whole soup is green — which can be helpful when serving to toddlers or little kids with unadventurous palates. It still has that beige hue that provides a deep creaminess to your pasta.
Incorporating fresh asparagus is a wonderful option because it gives a vibrant green color but also breaks up the texture. The cream of asparagus sauce and pasta are quite soft, so the light snap of lightly boiled asparagus can deliciously elevate the dish. Alternatively, you could blend the cooked asparagus directly with the soup; this option results in a bold green sauce.