11 Canned Soups You Can Turn Into Delicious Pasta Sauce

Whether you believe it or not, canned soup can make a fantastic base for your next pasta dish. It can be the main component for a memorable pasta sauce, but you can elevate it further with added spices and ingredients. If you're questioning how exactly this works, don't worry, we will explain everything. We'll talk about what kind of soup you can use, what ingredients you can add if you want (or any steps you need to take to ensure a flavorful sauce), and we'll also share what kind of dishes you can create.

Some soups are extremely versatile, while others are better suited if you're in the mood for a specific type of flavor. Either way, you'll get a lot of use out of that horde of canned soups that's been in your cabinet for the last few months. We compiled a soup-er diverse range of options that you can use, from creamy to clam to chunky to chicken. We've got all the bases covered.