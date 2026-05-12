5 Popular Sandwich Chains That Aren't Worth The Money

There's nothing that hits the spot quite like a well-made sandwich, with each and every bite a burst of flavor from ultra-fresh ingredients layered just right between carefully selected bread. You can definitely make restaurant-quality sandwiches at home with a few tips and tricks — such as considering the type of bread you're using and being sure to source quality ingredients. But it can be expensive to gather everything you need for a sandwich or two, and when the craving hits, a sandwich shop is the answer.

Not all chains are created equal, and because we know how heartbreaking a bad sandwich can be, we wanted to find out which chains people recommend avoiding. Sandwiches aren't cheap, after all, and the fact is that there are some places that just aren't worth your hard-earned cash.

We wanted to get a feel for the state of things across the entire footprint of various chains, so we headed to Reddit to see what spots disappointed customers tell other sandwich enthusiasts to avoid. These are the places that consistently charge too much, use poor-quality ingredients, and serve the kinds of disappointing sandwiches that leave you looking at the price tag and wondering where the rest of it is. Stop at these spots, and you're likely to find employees who don't care about those perfectly balanced bites and flavors (or lack thereof) that will leave you with regrets. You've been warned!