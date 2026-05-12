5 Popular Sandwich Chains That Aren't Worth The Money
There's nothing that hits the spot quite like a well-made sandwich, with each and every bite a burst of flavor from ultra-fresh ingredients layered just right between carefully selected bread. You can definitely make restaurant-quality sandwiches at home with a few tips and tricks — such as considering the type of bread you're using and being sure to source quality ingredients. But it can be expensive to gather everything you need for a sandwich or two, and when the craving hits, a sandwich shop is the answer.
Not all chains are created equal, and because we know how heartbreaking a bad sandwich can be, we wanted to find out which chains people recommend avoiding. Sandwiches aren't cheap, after all, and the fact is that there are some places that just aren't worth your hard-earned cash.
We wanted to get a feel for the state of things across the entire footprint of various chains, so we headed to Reddit to see what spots disappointed customers tell other sandwich enthusiasts to avoid. These are the places that consistently charge too much, use poor-quality ingredients, and serve the kinds of disappointing sandwiches that leave you looking at the price tag and wondering where the rest of it is. Stop at these spots, and you're likely to find employees who don't care about those perfectly balanced bites and flavors (or lack thereof) that will leave you with regrets. You've been warned!
Jimmy John's
You don't have to be a sandwich connoisseur to know that there are some Jimmy John's subs that you should think twice about ordering because they're a guaranteed disappointment, and you'll often hear it mentioned in conversations about which sandwich chains have the worst deli meats. Quality notwithstanding, it's reasonable for customers to expect to be given a sandwich with an amount of meats, cheeses, and veggies that feels right for the cost, but that's definitely not the case here.
When one Reddit user ordered a turkey sub without lettuce, they saw just how disappointing portion sizes really were. Three thin slices of turkey, a few pickles, and a few tomatoes were all that were put on their $12 sub, and others confirmed that yes, that's actually the chain's mandated portion sizes. Complaints about apparently shrinking subs leave customers to point out that, for the prices they're being charged, they feel they're not getting their money's worth.
Quality is a consistent problem, too. You'll hear disappointed customers complain about bread that's dry and bland, along with flavorless sandwiches, thanks in part to the discontinuation of Dijon. Strangely, some Reddit users suggest disgruntled customers simply add their own Dijon, which should not be necessary if you're going to a sandwich shop for perfectly ordinary condiments and ingredients. Although it's a small thing, the anger over its disappearance seems to perfectly illustrate larger problems in which customers feel they're spending more and getting less.
Jersey Mike's
It might be a fan favorite sandwich chain, but Jersey Mike's is expensive — and the reason for those high prices may be questionable at best. Consider this: In late 2025, one Reddit user posted screenshots from restaurant apps showing that an 8-ounce sirloin with a side and salad from LongHorn Steakhouse was cheaper than a giant ham-and-provolone meal from Jersey Mike's. That's some food for thought, and they weren't alone in taking issue with the price.
Yes, it's expected you're paying for convenience, but one Reddit user wrote, "For the price of two full meals, you could've bought this entire 12 lbs chunk of provolone. The math just doesn't math. JM food is great, but why do we charge so much when we pay so little for the ingredients and why do customers still pay it." Others suggested it was pure greed, saying that the corporation simply knew customers would pay.
That said, there's definitely a breaking point for some — especially those who say it's not worth the convenience when they can buy their own bread, meats, and cheeses to make sandwiches for several days, all at the cost of a single Jersey Mike's sub. Others point out prices are similar to locally owned sandwich shops that are often better, while some condemn thinly sliced meats, smaller sandwiches, and a trend of overworked, overwhelmed employees rushing at the cost of quality. That means for some, it's no longer a great option.
Which Wich
If you still love Which Wich, it's starting to seem as though you might be in the minority. A widespread sentiment across Reddit is that those who found the sandwich chain a perfectly legit option for a decent sub in years past have found themselves getting more and more disillusioned with the brand. It's an oft-told tale of rising prices, declining quality, an underwhelming amount of fillings, and sandwiches that are tiny — especially when compared to the price point.
As for the quality of what you do get, you'll hear plenty of comments being made about a lack of flavor. One Reddit user explained, "It was called Which Wich because it didn't matter what sandwich you ordered. They all tasted the same." Add in complaints about terrible customer service and subs made so badly that customers are left in awe that an order can be made so very wrong, and it's no wonder that fond memories of this place date back years.
Others note that when they've revisited the chain after some time away, they had a hard time believing it was the same spot, as the quality of what was being served absolutely didn't live up to the memory of what it once was. It's also suggested that the sandwiches were always just sort of mid at best, and the chain was carried by non-sandwich offerings like milkshakes and exclusive soda flavors, which isn't really enough to sustain a chain for long.
Panera Bread
There are a lot of items — from sandwiches to coffees, smoothies, and bowls — that popular opinion dictates you should avoid at Panera, and honestly, there are so many that you might wonder what's left. Not much, as this one-time fan favorite sandwich chain has fallen far and hard. The general sentiment over on Reddit is perhaps summed up by one user who wrote, "There is nothing special about Panera for the price it is. ... They have the same food options and food quality as a hospital for triple the price."
And that kind of hits the high points of why so many say it's no longer worth a stop. Rising prices and dropping quality have some Reddit users in shock over what the chain has become, and you'll find some pretty unsettling stuff posted. When one Reddit user used the app to redeem a reward perk for free delivery, they claimed that food prices immediately jumped by 25%. Others post photos of teeny-tiny sandwiches that look miserable, and if you're wondering whether customers have noticed a difference in the bread quality after the chain got rid of in-house, fresh-baked bread, you'd better believe that they have.
There are a lot of things that people miss about old-school Panera, from a decent rewards program to that cozy feeling that so many had. Now, you're more likely to hear complaints about portion sizes, ridiculous price increases, and quality that has plummeted more than you may have thought possible.
Subway
Subway may have launched its first value menu, but $5 doesn't go as far as it used to — and that's a huge problem for many. The thing about Subway is that it was never the place you went if you wanted to find one of the best Italian subs in the U.S. It was the place for something affordable and decent. Subway had its place as the spot that sold the $5 Footlong, but in 2025, one Virginia-based Reddit user posted they were speechless when they were told their veggie Footlong was $16.83.
A gobsmacked customer from Canada posted that they were spending $20 for a Footlong, the same price as two entire pizzas. Another summed things up like this: "I miss the days of $5 Footlongs so, so badly. I was very hungry, but I'm not paying literally $14-$18 for a sandwich that was probably baked in a dishwasher ... Does anyone still eat here?"
As if the prices weren't enough to keep people away, plenty of Reddit users are in awe over just how bad the sandwiches are. Complaints about underwhelming bread, small portions, and little meat come together in a way that makes people wonder just how it's possible to get a turkey sandwich so wrong. For some final thoughts, we'll defer to one Reddit user who wrote, "Subway is a last resort kind of place. The scene inside makes it hard to have the slightest bit of hope about the quality of the sandwich."
Methodology
To discuss the sandwich chains customers say are no longer worth it, we wanted a broad sample of opinions from across the country. To get that, we headed to Reddit to see which chains were frequently called out by customers unhappy with rising prices, shrinking sandwiches, and declining quality. In order to make it onto our list, we needed to see a pattern of many complaints across the past few years, and also across multiple locations.