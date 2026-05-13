5 Things That Belong In Your Oven Storage Drawer

Many ovens have an extra drawer at the very bottom, directly under the oven itself. They're a perfect storage solution, especially in kitchens with limited cabinet space. But there are certain things to keep in mind when deciding what, exactly, to store in there.

First, though, you'll want to make sure your storage drawer is actually a storage drawer and not a warmer drawer or broiler. Luckily, there is an easy way to tell if your oven's bottom drawer is for storage or heating food. The best way to check is to consult your oven's manual. However, if you have no idea where it is, which we wouldn't blame you for at all, you may be able to find it online. If the manual is nowhere to be found, digitally or otherwise, scope out the oven itself. Check for temperature knobs or heating coils above the area.

If, and only if your bottom oven drawer is not for heating food, you can proceed with storing some of your more unwieldy kitchen supplies in there. But it's right below your oven, so it'll get toasty in there. There are definitely things you should never keep in your oven's bottom drawer. Anything you put in there must be non-flammable, oven safe, and non-perishable, meaning no kitchen towels, plastic or wooden utensils, or ingredients like flour or spices. On that note, here are five things you absolutely can and should put in that oven drawer, because we're all about making full use of available space.