14 Unexpected Foods You Should Be Cooking On Your Pizza Stone

Cookies and pizza may seem like two very different foods, so it may seem like a bit of a stretch to cook them on the same type of baking pan. However, when you think about it, they actually share several similarities. We want our cookies to come out of the oven baked to perfection — not to have a burnt bottom with a top that is still undercooked. If you've ever baked cookies on a metal baking dish, then you know that this happens sometimes. Metal pans don't conduct heat or distribute it evenly, which can lead to that sad, unevenly-baked cookie. Pizza stones, on the other hand, do distribute heat evenly. This means that the top and the bottom of each cookie will also bake evenly, making it much easier to remove them when they are browned to match your preferences.

If you like your cookies on the crispier side, you'll find that much easier to achieve with a pizza stone as well. Between the even heat distribution and the fact that more steam and moisture evaporate, the cookies will become perfectly crisp with just a few additional minutes in the oven. Suddenly those cookies that are the perfect mix of crispy and chewy are a reality, not some fantasy that you're never able to achieve.On the other hand, if you try to leave a metal baking pan in for a few more minutes that the recipe calls for, they'll be crisp too — but, more like burnt to a crisp. Yuck.