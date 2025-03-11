Here's The Best Way To Store And Organize Silicone Baking Mats

With their highly-durable, non-stick surface, even heat distribution, and easy cleanup, silicone baking mats are a baker's best friend. They're perfect for baking homemade desserts, like our Italian meringue macarons, but they're also great for making baked savory dishes, like our sausage balls with cream cheese. Despite their many advantages, silicone baking mats can be a challenge to store properly. After all, they're incredibly floppy and just about impossible to store vertically on their own. But what if there was a simple way to securely store your silicone baking mats using household items you likely were going to throw away?

The solution to this storage conundrum lies in the humble toilet paper roll. After using your silicone baking mats, simply roll them up and place them inside an empty and clean toilet paper roll. This not only saves space in your pantry, as the toilet paper roll is incredibly compact, but it also keeps the silicone baking mats from unrolling, as they so often do on their own. If you don't have any toilet paper rolls ready to go, you can also use a paper towel roll cut into small pieces, about 4 inches, to accomplish the same task.

Before storing your silicone baking mats inside the toilet paper rolls, make sure that they're properly cleaned and free of any grease or residues. Avoid soaps that contain moisturizers or essential oils, as those can linger on your mats, making food cooked on your silicone kitchenware taste like soap.