9 Fast Food Grocery Products That Are Better Left On The Shelves

When you see fast food branded items in a grocery store, you might imagine they're going to be the same quality as what you get at the restaurant. As it turns out, that's not always the case. While there are plenty of fast food grocery products out there that do a great job of providing a similar or even better experience, there are certainly some flops, too. However, without poring through reviews, it can be tricky to figure out which items are worth taking home to try and which ones are going to leave you disappointed.

While most fast food grocery products are well-rated, we found nine that stood out as lower quality than the rest based on customer reviews. Here, the texture and flavor just don't work; they don't meet expectations based on the restaurant experience, or the quality is subpar. Thus, reviewers often feel they'd have been better off ordering from the fast food restaurant instead. While it's entirely possible that the companies putting out these products could make improvements based on negative customer reviews, or pull them off the shelf altogether, they're probably just best avoided. So, if you're tempted to buy any of these fast food grocery products to make at home, you might want to think twice — and possibly check the most recent reviews before spending your money.