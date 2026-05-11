9 Fast Food Grocery Products That Are Better Left On The Shelves
When you see fast food branded items in a grocery store, you might imagine they're going to be the same quality as what you get at the restaurant. As it turns out, that's not always the case. While there are plenty of fast food grocery products out there that do a great job of providing a similar or even better experience, there are certainly some flops, too. However, without poring through reviews, it can be tricky to figure out which items are worth taking home to try and which ones are going to leave you disappointed.
While most fast food grocery products are well-rated, we found nine that stood out as lower quality than the rest based on customer reviews. Here, the texture and flavor just don't work; they don't meet expectations based on the restaurant experience, or the quality is subpar. Thus, reviewers often feel they'd have been better off ordering from the fast food restaurant instead. While it's entirely possible that the companies putting out these products could make improvements based on negative customer reviews, or pull them off the shelf altogether, they're probably just best avoided. So, if you're tempted to buy any of these fast food grocery products to make at home, you might want to think twice — and possibly check the most recent reviews before spending your money.
Classic Cookie Cinnabon Soft Baked Cookie
When you think of Cinnabon, you probably think about cinnamon rolls. Right? After all, the company started out as a mall cinnamon roll store in Seattle in 1985. While the Cinnabon menu is largely cinnamon rolls, the chain has branched out to offer other items like Cookie BonBites, which are cinnamon rolls baked inside chocolate chip cookies. Oddly enough, when Classic Cookie decided to put out a Cinnabon-inspired product, it went with a cinnamon cookie with cream cheese chips rather than some approximation of Cookie BonBites.
Sure, some people seem to genuinely like these Classic Cookies, but there are a significant number of negative reviews. Some reviewers report that the cookies have a flavor reminiscent of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, in cookie form. The reason for this similarity is that the ingredient list includes Makara cinnamon, which is Cinnabon's proprietary cinnamon that comes from Indonesian cassia trees. However, some find the amount of cinnamon in the cookies to be a little overboard, too sweet, or fake-tasting. Meanwhile, others don't find it to have much of a taste at all. It's also a cookie that's soft and chewy. Unfortunately, it's too soft for some reviewers, with some experiencing a raw middle. Overall, it seems that the product quality isn't consistent, or it just isn't what customers were expecting.
Einstein Bros Bagels Take & Toast Jalapeño Bagels
Einstein Bros Bagels has been selling bagels from its restaurants since 1995, and the restaurant version of its cheddar jalapeño bagel is its best-tasting bagel, in our opinion. So, we're not surprised the brand went with a jalapeño bagel as one of its Einstein Bros Bagels Take & Toast varieties sold in grocery stores. Oddly enough, there's no cheddar or cheese of any sort in the ingredient list. We're not sure what they were thinking, since the cheddar is part of what makes the cheddar jalapeño gourmet bagel offered at its restaurants so good.
Reviewers find the jalapeño flavor in the Take & Toast variety to be either not very pronounced or too spicy. So, it doesn't seem to be very consistent or universally appealing. Plus, customers have complained about a grainy texture and processed taste. Additionally, they're prone to mold. So, be sure to note the expiration date if you decide to take a chance with these anyway.
Don't get us wrong: Some people like these bagels, but we weren't impressed with this flavor or the Einstein Bros Bagels grocery store brand in general, as there are certainly better bagel brands on the grocery store shelves. Thus, if you like jalapeño bagels, you're better off buying the cheddar version from the restaurant if you have one nearby.
Panda Express Chow Mein Noodle Sauce
Those who love Panda Express chow mein noodles often seek out copycat recipes online and eventually turn to the Panda Express Chow Mein Noodle Sauce when those recipes don't work out. However, it doesn't seem like the bottled sauce from your local grocery store is going to necessarily produce the chow mein results most customers are hoping for, either.
Overall, reviewers of the grocery store version aren't impressed. Reviewers who make chow mein with it don't find it to be remotely like the restaurant version. Even people who aren't generally picky have ended up throwing their food away when made with this sauce. Reviewers describe the flavor as an off-tasting mix of soy sauce and some other unidentifiable ingredients. One person said that it smelled too much like sour alcohol to want to try it.
A person on Reddit claiming to be a former Panda Express employee explained that the restaurant makes its chow mein noodles by heating up pre-made noodles in a wok with veggies, soy sauce, and sesame oil. However, while the grocery store chow mein noodle sauce does contain soy sauce and sesame oil, it also contains ginger, garlic, vegetable oil, phosphoric acid, and a few other ingredients. So, that list alone makes it sound pretty different.
Panda Express Gourmet Chinese Beijing Sweet & Tangy Sauce
While Panda Express does some good bottled sauces that stand up favorably in rankings against other stir-fry sauce brands, Panda Express's Beijing Sweet & Tangy Sauce is another one better left on the shelf. One of the problems may be labeling the sauce a "Beijing" sauce, which calls to mind the restaurant's popular Beijing Beef dish. However, the flavors are not quite the same.
There are several complaints from reviewers. Buyers say the bottled sauce has a sour flavor, with extra citrus notes not present in the restaurant dish. For those who have tasted the Beijing Beef at Panda Express and buy this item expecting something that leans sweet, they find it has far more spice and sourness than they were expecting. There's also some indication that the sauce may have changed over time, with people now saying it's more watery, with a stronger vinegar taste, and with less of the flavor they once enjoyed. True, some people who buy this sauce without any expectations do like it if they like hot Asian-inspired sauces, but for the most part, it ends up being a big disappointment.
Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Since the first Panera Bread opened in 1987, it has offered side dishes like mac and cheese to go with its bread. While the Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is one of the top-five ranked soups and macs you can get at Panera, the grocery store version isn't as well-loved. The main problem is that it's not consistent in quality. Those who love the grocery store version of Panera Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese talk about how creamy, real, and delicious it tastes and how close it is to the restaurant version. However, many people are getting a product that's very much subpar.
Many of the people who are complaining about this product get it home from the grocery store, only to find that they have a container of mashed pasta and sauce with a meager handful of noodles. Those who end up with big, cheesy bowls of baby-food-like goop aren't remotely impressed. Reviewers with this experience really can't get past the texture to enjoy the flavor, even if the flavor is fine. There have been others who have gotten a bowl of macaroni with the noodles intact, but the flavor seems off, especially compared to what's available at the restaurant. Some have reported it tasting like plastic, while others say it has a sour milk flavor. So, while some seem to be getting a product that tastes like the restaurants, others are finding it to be wildly dissimilar.
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Light Roast Ground Coffee
Although Starbucks does have some good ground coffee blends available at grocery stores, its White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Light Roast Ground Coffee doesn't appear to be one of them. This is a popular flavor you've been able to experience from Starbucks for a while, but the coffee grounds for home debuted in 2026. Unfortunately, the version to make at home gets lots of flavor complaints. Sure, some people like it, but many seem to be talking about their dissatisfaction with it rather than declaring it a favorite.
The flavor profile is supposed to be toasty, nutty, and slightly sweet. Unfortunately, for some, the flavor is so light that they don't detect much of anything at all. While some reviewers mention a slightly sweet profile, several say there doesn't seem to be even a hint of nut flavor. While they might open up the bag and find an impressive aroma, once brewed, they find it to taste pretty much just like regular, unflavored coffee. Granted, having it taste like plain coffee seems to be the best-case scenario for those who don't like it. Others find it has an off flavor or tastes more like hazelnut than macadamia nut or white chocolate. Basically, it's just not impressive for most. There are certainly better brands if you're looking for a good light roast coffee.
Starbucks Brown Sugar Cinnamon Medium Roast Ground Coffee
While brown sugar cinnamon coffee certainly sounds like it would be a winner, Starbucks' Brown Sugar Cinnamon Medium Roast Ground Coffee doesn't quite seem to be what customers are expecting. Thus, it's gotten quite a lot of negative reviews, especially from those trying new iterations of it.
Starbucks' Brown Sugar Cinnamon lineup first hit grocery stores in 2024 as a riff on the popular Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso that the brand first introduced in its coffee shops in 2021. Unfortunately, it seems that the flavor of the store-bought ground coffee has changed over the years. Some who liked it previously for its nice brown sugar and cinnamon flavor now complain it has an artificial sweetener aftertaste, which is what they dislike most about it. Sometimes, change is good, but apparently not in this case. So, perhaps a better option would be to buy Starbucks' beloved Cinnamon Dolce coffee and just add your own brown sugar.
Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo Creamy Vanilla Light Roast Coffee Pods
There are a lot of great third-party espresso pods to try in your Nespresso machine, but we haven't been overly impressed with ones from Starbucks. What reviewers have to say about the Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo Creamy Vanilla Light Roast Coffee Pods makes us think you'll want to specifically skip them and try something that's not such a wildcard.
Some people really like this Nespresso pod and think those who don't are looking for something that better approximates the sweet, syrupy drinks you get at Starbucks. However, that doesn't seem to be what we're seeing in negative reviews. In fact, there are quite a few lamenting how strange and fake the vanilla flavoring tastes. Some mention it tastes like cough syrup, chemicals, burnt plastic, or coconut. However, others don't seem to recognize any flavor at all, vanilla or otherwise.
Light roast coffees are tricky anyway because they're easy to underextract during the brewing process, leaving you with sour coffee. So, it's not surprising that some people are unhappy with how weak it is, especially if they're used to the bold flavors of the drinks you tend to get at Starbucks itself.
Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit
Finally, on our list of grocery store fast food products that are best to skip, we have the Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit. In theory, this should be a cheaper way to make the classic fast food menu item at home, but the quality of the kit is likely to have you deciding to get your Crunchwrap fix some other way.
Unfortunately, many reviewers find that the quality of the components isn't always that great. Often, the tortillas are dry and crack when they are folded — some are even moldy. The cheese sauce is basic and nothing special. Plus, the tostadas are often stale or broken.
When the quality of the enclosed ingredients is as it should be, reviewers often like this kit even better than what they can get at Taco Bell, since they can choose their own toppings and proteins. The kit comes with taco seasoning, cheese sauce, tostada shells, and tortillas. However, many reviewers ultimately decided that, while they're buying those proteins and toppings, they might as well also buy better-quality components, like taco seasoning, fresh cheese, unbroken tostadas, and soft tortillas.
Methodology
While there are quite a few fast food grocery store products out there, most are fairly highly rated. So, finding ones to add to our list was a little challenging — even the products listed here have plenty of fans. This is good news for you as a consumer, since it means that many of the items that don't do well likely won't stay in the market for long.
Still, we were able to identify a few fast food products that don't seem as well-liked as others. If the product's average rating was under 4 stars, we definitely included it on our list. Anything with fewer than 4 stars simply had too many negative reviews for us to feel confident in its quality. For items with more than 4 stars, we looked at how many 1- and 2-star reviews they had. If the item was rated around 4 stars but had 20% or more 1- and 2-star reviews, we also included it on our list, since that indicated a lot of people weren't enjoying the product. Interestingly, most of those were just a few tenths of a percentage point from crossing over into the 3-star range anyway.