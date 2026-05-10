10 Ways To Use Up Those Jalapeños In Your Fridge

Jalapeños are one of the most widely used fresh chili peppers in the U.S., offering a mild to moderate level of heat and subtle vegetal flavor that makes them exceptionally versatile. These peppers come in both red and green varieties, with the former leaning a little sweeter, and both can be used raw, roasted, or pickled in a wide range of dishes.

Jalapeños often come in packages of multiple peppers, but all too often, a recipe will call for a single chili only. This leaves you with leftovers that easily get forgotten once tucked away at the back of the fridge. However, there's no need to let them go to waste. If you find yourself with a surplus of jalapeños, there are plenty of delicious ways to put them to good use.

Whether you fancy something sweet or savory, simple or decadent, these nifty peppers are the perfect tool for injecting some heat. Countless meals, snacks, and desserts can benefit from a fiery twist, and the peppers blend seamlessly into everything from dips and sauces to dinnertime classics and comforting bakes. So, dig out those leftover jalapeños, and get ready to whip up something bold, creative, and packed with warming flavor.