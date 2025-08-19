Does It Matter Whether You Use Red Or Green Jalapeños?

Most jalapeño peppers that you see at the grocery store are green. In fact, there are probably plenty of folks out there that have never encountered a red jalapeño. But they do exist, and they really aren't so different from the green ones you are more used to seeing. Should you find the grocery store with only reds available (and your world-famous jalapeño poppers on the menu that night), don't worry, they will turn out just fine — and your guests might even enjoy the slightly different take. After all, the major difference between red and green jalapeños is simply that the reds are fully matured, while the greens are picked earlier in the growing cycle.

This is the same phenomenon that contributes to the difference between green, yellow, and red bell peppers, namely how long they were given to mature on the plant. And the flavor differences follow that same rule as well. Just like red bell peppers are sweeter than green bell peppers, so too are red jalapeños sweeter than green jalapeños. As these fruits — yes, like tomatoes, botanically peppers are also fruits — ripen on the plant, they produce more sugars, resulting in a sweeter pepper.

The difference in sweetness is not extreme, but the changes in flavor that occur during ripening will alter the outcome of your recipe. Green jalapeños add a strong vegetal component to a dish, particularly when used raw, and this beloved flavor is significantly reduced in the riper fruits. In many cases, you will be fine to replace green jalapeños with red, but if you are unsure, just slice off a bit and taste it for yourself.