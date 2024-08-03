Grate Frozen Jalapeños With A Microplane To Give Your Meal A Subtle Spice

Everyone loves the subtle spice that a pinch of jalapeño brings. From dustings on potato chips to pickled nickels on a taco, the flavor and spice have kept diners indulging for millennia. If you tend to prefer jalapeño dishes that incorporate just a bit of the pepper, consider freezing them, then grating them over your dishes with a microplane — it's the easiest way to add the peppers' spice and appealing flavor in an utterly controlled way to a variety of dishes.

Microplane is a brand of grater, but any small cheese grater will do (if it can tackle shredding hard cheeses and roots like ginger, you're in a good spot). A frozen jalapeño will do just almost as well as a root, as the freezing gives it a firmer texture more conducive to shredding. Jalapeños' flavor is described as bright and grassy, with a spice level that rarely goes above medium. So wielding the smallest possible grater is a good way to avoid overdoing it and add a touch of jalapeños' vegetal notes and light heat to a wide variety of dishes. After a few hours in the fridge, the peppers should be good to start shredding. One added bonus about this upgrade is that freezing can keep the peppers good for several months.