The Main Grocery Items You Should Have On Your List When You're On A Budget

For years now, grocery prices have been on the rise at what seems like an ever-increasing rate. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this trend will change anytime soon. As fuel costs rise, so too do grocery prices, with suppliers passing those increased operating costs to consumers. Avoiding the most overpriced grocery items is one step to lowering your household food bill. But for real expert advice on cutting costs, we spoke with consumer savings and shopping expert Andrea Woroch, who shares that it's about shopping smart and accepting that you may need to do a little more work.

"Keep your pantry stocked with pasta and carbs," Woroch reveals, "which are an inexpensive side dish for any meal." Particularly if you are stocking up with store brand items, a pantry full of the right dry goods can allow you to feed the family on pennies per serving. "Rice and dry beans are especially beneficial when shopping on a budget," she adds, "because these are inexpensive ingredients, great fillers and have a long shelf life."

But dry goods alone aren't enough for a proper healthy diet. For that, you need protein, fresh fruit, and vegetables. For produce, Woroch suggests reviewing the "Clean 15" list of the fruits and vegetables with the least pesticides, for which you don't need to feel guilty skipping the 20% to 30% markup that comes with buying organic. As for proteins, she suggests sticking "with less expensive meat options, including chicken thighs, ground turkey, pork chops, and chuck roast." If you are willing to trim a bit of fat or marinate the meat to tenderize it, you can find huge savings.