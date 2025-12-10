Throw Dinner Together With This Easy Formula That Works With Whatever You've Got On Hand

After a busy work day, the last thing we want to think about is coming up with a dinner menu. If you want to save money on takeout and prevent food waste, you're better off giving your fridge and pantry a second glance. You can easily throw dinner together with whatever you've got on hand if you follow an easy formula. Your dinner meal should contain three major elements: starch, protein, and vegetables. This formula covers the essential macronutrients of protein, carbohydrates, and fat, while also bringing vitamins, minerals, and freshness with the vegetables.

Starches include carb-heavy staples like pasta, bread, corn, rice, potatoes, and whole ancient grains like farro, quinoa, and barley. Proteins run the gamut from red meat, poultry, and fish to tofu, beans, and lentils. A typical starch-protein-veggie formula could look like rice, chicken, and broccoli or tortillas, ground beef and pico de gallo. If you're a vegetarian, the formula might look like pita, hummus, and a salad or a three bean chili and cornbread.

Once you've sussed out these three elements, you can then look for more ingredients to bring flavor to your meal. A sprinkle of feta or parmesan cheese, a drizzle of your favorite store-bought sauce, chopped herbs, and seasoning mixes are all great ways to tie the meal together while also bringing even more nutrition to the mix. All you need is a jar of alfredo sauce to turn pasta, chicken, and broccoli into a classic chicken alfredo.