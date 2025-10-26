Cook With Leftovers In Mind For Easier Weeknight Meal Planning
Meal planning for the week can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With the right tricks of the trade, meal prepping can be enjoyable — and so can working your way through the leftovers. Antoni Porowski, cookbook author and the culinary mastermind on "Queer Eye," recently teamed up with Nestlé for the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection. This limited-edition gift box includes evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, red carpet table runners and placemats, an apron, and a savory pot pie recipe sure to revitalize your meal planning endeavors. We spoke to the expert chef about how he keeps his tasty recipes fresh, especially the leftovers. "There are a lot of different little ways you can play with it to change it up with leftovers," Porowski told Tasting Table, noting tips like adding "new spices or veggies."
For example, leftover soups and stews can easily be transformed into different dishes throughout the week. "My go-to right now is my Golden Chicken & Root Vegetable Pot Pie with Carnation that's included in the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection," he says. According to Porowski, something as versatile as vegetarian pot pie has numerous leftover options, such as adding meat, using a crust or not, or freezing it for later. He notes that with frozen leftovers, incorporating a broth or spices can create "a whole new dish." When you start seeing leftovers as more than just the other night's dinner, they're a lot more exciting to eat.
More tips to make meal planning seamless
Utilizing leftovers in smart, interesting ways really comes down to creativity — and a bit of planning, of course. As you plan and prepare remixes of already-made leftover meals throughout the week, you can also make use of leftover raw ingredients, like diced vegetables. Porowski shares that intentionally prepping some extra veggies can really be a time-saver. "If you're chopping carrots, cut up a few extra and put them in the fridge or freeze them, so the next meal you need carrots, you are ready to go, and you just saved yourself 10 minutes of prep time," he says. Genius.
Porowski explains that "good meals don't need to take forever to make" — and we couldn't agree more. The key is keeping things simple, using staple pantry ingredients, and having fun with the leftovers when all is said and done. Evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk, for instance, are excellent ways to add creamy texture and taste to a variety of recipes, from sauces and soups to tres leches cake. To stock your pantry with a can of each — along with a literal red carpet touch — score the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection for $18.99 for a limited time on select days: November 5 and November 19, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.