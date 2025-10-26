Cook With Leftovers In Mind For Easier Weeknight Meal Planning

Meal planning for the week can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With the right tricks of the trade, meal prepping can be enjoyable — and so can working your way through the leftovers. Antoni Porowski, cookbook author and the culinary mastermind on "Queer Eye," recently teamed up with Nestlé for the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection. This limited-edition gift box includes evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, red carpet table runners and placemats, an apron, and a savory pot pie recipe sure to revitalize your meal planning endeavors. We spoke to the expert chef about how he keeps his tasty recipes fresh, especially the leftovers. "There are a lot of different little ways you can play with it to change it up with leftovers," Porowski told Tasting Table, noting tips like adding "new spices or veggies."

For example, leftover soups and stews can easily be transformed into different dishes throughout the week. "My go-to right now is my Golden Chicken & Root Vegetable Pot Pie with Carnation that's included in the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection," he says. According to Porowski, something as versatile as vegetarian pot pie has numerous leftover options, such as adding meat, using a crust or not, or freezing it for later. He notes that with frozen leftovers, incorporating a broth or spices can create "a whole new dish." When you start seeing leftovers as more than just the other night's dinner, they're a lot more exciting to eat.