6 Meal Planning Apps You Can Actually Use For Free

Meal planning is the best way to avoid the inevitable wilted bag of spinach and sour milk in the back of the fridge. But with the temptations of take-out and kitchen chaos, it can be hard to stick with the menu, even if you've tried all the tips for simplifying your weekly meal planning. Prepping and scheduling meals isn't just for busy parents or those following a strict diet. It's a structured way to stick to a budget and minimize cooking time throughout the week. Handwritten lists and spreadsheets can go a long way, but sometimes it can be a challenge to see the bigger picture in a little notebook. Whether you need to discover new recipes or just input them into a calendar for reference, there are tools that will come to your rescue, but often at a price.

There are plenty of awesome meal planning apps to purchase, but it can be hard to justify spending money on what is essentially a list-making tool and recipe curator. Budgeting so you can save money at the grocery store is hard enough; we don't need to factor in a monthly fee just to plan our meals. There are an overwhelming number of apps out there designed to assist in the tedious meal planning process, which just makes it harder to pick the right (free) one. Plenty of meal planning apps can be downloaded for free, but it's really just bait for an upgrade. While many do offer more features for a one-time fee or a monthly subscription, some provide free tiers with all the basic functionalities.