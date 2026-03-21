Why You Might Want To Rethink Buying Seafood At The Counter

With a dazzling array of fish, crustaceans, and bivalves laid out on ice behind the glass, the seafood counter certainly seems like the best place to pick out your marine proteins, particularly if you are shopping at one of the grocery chains with the best fresh seafood offerings. For those in the know, however, there is another part of the store where you can often score the same products at a lower price: the freezer aisle. If you don't need to cook it right away and have a little while to let the seafood thaw in your refrigerator before using it, buying frozen can mean much better deals.

Many assume that, when buying fresh from the counter, the product is of higher quality — perhaps even that it has never been frozen. But much of the seafood on offer arrived at the store frozen and was simply thawed in the back before being put on display — which isn't actually a bad thing. Many fish these days are flash frozen as soon as they are hauled on board to ensure that they taste fresh and delicious when they reach the market. Unless you live right next to the ocean, the only way to get really fresh fish is to freeze it before it makes the trip inland.

From a food safety perspective, freezing is also an important part of ensuring that seafood is good to eat. A long, cold freeze kills any parasites and bacteria that may be in the fish, which is, in fact, the only actual regulation regarding what qualifies as "sushi-grade" fish. To be served raw in the U.S., fish must first be frozen solid.